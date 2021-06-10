MLS Ticker: Hyndman suffers torn ACL, Union acquires Powell, and more

Emerson Hyndman has continued to blossom into one of the top players for Atlanta United, but will not be able to play again in 2021.
Atlanta United announced Thursday that Hyndman suffered a torn ACL in training and has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old midfielder it set to undergo surgery in the near future in order to start rehabilitation for 2022.
Hyndman made the move to the Five Stripes in 2019 from Scottish Premiership club Rangers. The former U.S. Youth National Team player has totaled 44 combined league appearances for the Eastern Conference club, scoring four goals and registering six assists.
He scored one goal and added one assist in seven appearances this season.
The Five Stripes (2-1-4) return to action on June 20th at home against the Philadelphia Union.
Union acquires veteran full back Powell
The Philadelphia Union bolstered its defensive options on Thursday with the signing of free agent full back Alvas Powell.
Powell signed a one-year minimum senior contract with the defending Supporters’ Shield winners, making the move back to MLS after a short stint away. The Jamaican international joins the Concacaf Champions League semifinal-bound Union with almost eight years of experience in MLS including a MLS Cup winning season in 2015 with the Portland Timbers.
The Jamaican international excelled with the Timbers, but found it tough to replicate his success with both FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami. He last played at the Sudanese club Al-Hilal last season before making the trip back to the United States.
Powell has earned 49 caps and scored two goals for Reggae Boyz and should give Jim Curtin another option to go with promising starter Olivier Mbaizo.
Red Bulls extends Fabio’s loan through 2021
Brazilian Forward Fabio has impressed in his short time in MLS and now the loanee will remain with the New York Red Bulls for the rest of the year.
The Eastern Conference club announced Thursday that Fabio’s loan from Oeste F.C. has been extended for the rest of the current league season. The Red Bulls also hold a club option to purchase Fabio at the end of the loan.
Fabio, 24, has made an immediate impact since arriving in Harrison, New Jersey, tallying four assists in seven appearances. He recorded back-to-back two-assist performances in consecutive 2-0 home wins for Gerhard Struber’s side.
His four assists rank tied for second in MLS with Seattle’s Joao Paulo, and sits just one behind league-leader and New England Revolution playmaker Carles Gil.
NYCFC adds attacking midfielder Rodriguez on two-year loan
Ronny Deila will have a new attacking option to call upon this season after NYCFC acquired Santiago Rodriguez from Montevideo City Torque on loan until December 2022.
The Uruguayan youth national team player was signed before the close of the league’s Primary Transfer Window on June 1 and will occupy one of the team’s available international slots. Rodriguez, 21, began his career at Uruguayan Primera Division side Club Nacional de Football before joining City Football Group’s Montevideo City Torque in 2020.
The midfielder played in 61 matches between the two clubs, scoring 13 goals and adding 16 assists. Outside of league play, Rodriguez also has experience in both the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana competitions.
Rodriguez has been a constant fixture in the youth national team setup in his native Uruguay, featuring at all three major youth levels (Under-17, Under-20 and Under-23). He joined forces with new NYCFC teammate Nicolas Acevedo when both played key roles in helping the U-20s to the Round of 16 during the 2019 Under-20 World Cup. Additionally, he represented the U-23s in last year’s Olympic qualifiers.
