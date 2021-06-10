MLS Ticker: Hyndman suffers torn ACL, Union acquires Powell, and more

Emerson Hyndman has continued to blossom into one of the top players for Atlanta United, but will not be able to play again in 2021.

Atlanta United announced Thursday that Hyndman suffered a torn ACL in training and has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old midfielder it set to undergo surgery in the near future in order to start rehabilitation for 2022.

Hyndman made the move to the Five Stripes in 2019 from Scottish Premiership club Rangers. The former U.S. Youth National Team player has totaled 44 combined league appearances for the Eastern Conference club, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

He scored one goal and added one assist in seven appearances this season.

The Five Stripes (2-1-4) return to action on June 20th at home against the Philadelphia Union.

Union acquires veteran full back Powell

The Philadelphia Union bolstered its defensive options on Thursday with the signing of free agent full back Alvas Powell. Powell signed a one-year minimum senior contract with the defending Supporters’ Shield winners, making the move back to MLS after a short stint away. The Jamaican international joins the Concacaf Champions League semifinal-bound Union with almost eight years of experience in MLS including a MLS Cup winning season in 2015 with the Portland Timbers.

The Jamaican international excelled with the Timbers, but found it tough to replicate his success with both FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami. He last played at the Sudanese club Al-Hilal last season before making the trip back to the United States.