MLS Ticker: Whitecaps acquire forward White, RSL signs defender, and more

The Vancouver Whitecaps bolstered their attacking options on Wednesday with the acquisition of forward Brian White.

White was acquired in a trade with the New York Red Bulls, in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money. The Red Bulls could also receive up to an additional $100,000 in conditional GAM if White meets certain performance-based metrics.

The former Duke University player was New York’s No. 16 overall selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. He scored 16 goals and registered four assists in 50 MLS appearances for the club and was also named the Red Bulls 2020 Offensive Player of the Year.

White initially signed a USL contract and recorded eight goals and five assists in 1,539 minutes played, earning an MLS contract and promotion to the first team in August 2018.

He will now make the move to Vancouver in hopes of continuing his promising MLS career.

