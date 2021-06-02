SBISoccer.com

MLS Ticker: Whitecaps acquire forward White, RSL signs defender, and more

MLS Ticker: Whitecaps acquire forward White, RSL signs defender, and more

Major League Soccer

MLS Ticker: Whitecaps acquire forward White, RSL signs defender, and more

By June 2, 2021 3:58 pm

By |

The Vancouver Whitecaps bolstered their attacking options on Wednesday with the acquisition of forward Brian White.
White was acquired in a trade with the New York Red Bulls, in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money. The Red Bulls could also receive up to an additional $100,000 in conditional GAM if White meets certain performance-based metrics.
The former Duke University player was New York’s No. 16 overall selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. He scored 16 goals and registered four assists in 50 MLS appearances for the club and was also named the Red Bulls 2020 Offensive Player of the Year.
White initially signed a USL contract and recorded eight goals and five assists in 1,539 minutes played, earning an MLS contract and promotion to the first team in August 2018.
He will now make the move to Vancouver in hopes of continuing his promising MLS career.

Real Salt Lake adds Croatian defender Datkovic

Real Salt Lake added defensive depth on Wednesday, signing Croatian international defender Toni Datković.

Datkovic joins from Greek side Aris Thessaloniki and signed a two-year contract with RSL. The 27-year-old has made one appearance for the Croatian National Team and is coming off a loan spell in Spain with FC Cartagena.

Datković started his professional career with Rijeka in 2012, though he played his two seasons there on loan to Pomorac in Croatia’s second division. He also spent two seasons with Zavrć and two seasons with Koper in the Slovenian first division and two seasons with Lokomotiva in the Croatian first division.

While a product of Rijeka’s Academy system, Datković was in the youth system while current RSL midfielder Damir Kreilach captained the club’s first team.

Datkovic has scored 17 goals in his professional career, totaling 219 appearances to date.

Minnesota United loan pair to usl championship

Minnesota United closed the MLS primary transfer window with a pair of loans to the USL Championship Wednesday afternoon.

The Loons moved forward Foster Langsdorf to the Tampa Bay Rowdies and defender Callum Montgomery to San Diego Loyal SC, both on season-long loans.

Langsdorf, 25, made just one appearance since joining Minnesota United in October 2020. The Portland native has scored 32 goals in 76 USL Championship appearances in stints with Timbers 2 and Reno 1868.

Montgomery, 23, has yet to appear for the Loons since arriving through a trade with FC Dallas.

, Major League Soccer

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More from

More SBI
Home