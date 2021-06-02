MLS Ticker: Whitecaps acquire forward White, RSL signs defender, and more

Real Salt Lake adds Croatian defender Datkovic
Real Salt Lake added defensive depth on Wednesday, signing Croatian international defender Toni Datković.
Datkovic joins from Greek side Aris Thessaloniki and signed a two-year contract with RSL. The 27-year-old has made one appearance for the Croatian National Team and is coming off a loan spell in Spain with FC Cartagena.
Datković started his professional career with Rijeka in 2012, though he played his two seasons there on loan to Pomorac in Croatia’s second division. He also spent two seasons with Zavrć and two seasons with Koper in the Slovenian first division and two seasons with Lokomotiva in the Croatian first division.
While a product of Rijeka’s Academy system, Datković was in the youth system while current RSL midfielder Damir Kreilach captained the club’s first team.
Datkovic has scored 17 goals in his professional career, totaling 219 appearances to date.
Minnesota United loan pair to usl championship
Minnesota United closed the MLS primary transfer window with a pair of loans to the USL Championship Wednesday afternoon.
The Loons moved forward Foster Langsdorf to the Tampa Bay Rowdies and defender Callum Montgomery to San Diego Loyal SC, both on season-long loans.
Langsdorf, 25, made just one appearance since joining Minnesota United in October 2020. The Portland native has scored 32 goals in 76 USL Championship appearances in stints with Timbers 2 and Reno 1868.
Montgomery, 23, has yet to appear for the Loons since arriving through a trade with FC Dallas.
