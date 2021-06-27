MLS Week 9 Scoreboard: Galaxy roll over Earthquakes, Sporting KC downs LAFC, and more

The Seattle Sounders remained the only undefeated team in Major League Soccer on Saturday, but they did see their lead atop the Western Conference shrink.

The Sounders fought back from a 2-1 deficit to earn a draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps, a result that allowed Sporting Kansas City to pull within two points of the Sounders in the West standings after a 2-1 win against Los Angeles FC.

Daniel Salloi continued his torrid run of form for SKC, scoring his sixth goal in seven matches to help Sporting KC post its fifth win in those seven matches. The loss dropped LAFC to 3-4-3, into eighth place in the West.

The league’s other LA team fared better on Saturday, with Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez scoring two goals to lead the Galaxy to a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in the latest installment of the California Clasico. The Galaxy have won three of four matches heading into the July 4th showdown against Sporting KC.

In the Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati earned a 2-0 win against struggling Toronto FC in Orlando on Saturday. Allan Cruz and Luciano Acosta delivered the goals to help Cincinnati win its third straight road match (although two of those three game against Canadian teams being forced to play home games in Florida). As for TFC, the loss was the Canadian side’s fifth in a row.

Saturday night’s most dramatic finish came in Nashville, where Abu Danladi scored a stoppage-time equalizer to help Nashville SC salvage a 1-1 draw against CF Montreal.

Here is a rundown of Saturday’s MLS scores:

MLS Week 9 Scoreboard

Timbers 0, Minnesota United 1 (Final)

(Adrien Hunou 2′)

Sounders 2, Whitecaps 2 (Final)

(Raul Ruidiaz 40′, Jimmy Medranda 71′) – (Cristian Dajome 49′, Lucas Cavallini 56′)

Earthquakes 1, Galaxy 3 (Final)

(Cade Cowell 82′) – (Javier Hernandez 11′, 50′, Florian Jungwirth (own goal) 70′)

Sporting KC 2, LAFC 1 (Final)

(Alan Pulido 61′, Daniel Salloi 87′) – (Kim Moon-Hwan 24′)

Toronto FC 0, FC Cincinnati 2 (Final)

(Allan Cruz 5′, Luciano Acosta 68′)

Fire 3, Union 3 (Final)

(Jakob Glesnes (own goal) 2′, Boris Sekulic 56′, Maricio Pineda 67′) – (Quinn Sullivan 28′, Cory Burke (45+2′), Boris Sekulic (own goal) 79′)

Real Salt Lake 1, Dynamo 1 (Final)

(Justen Glad 11′) – (Maxi Urruti 52′)

Nashville SC 1, CF Montreal 1 (Final)

(Abu Danladi 90+4′) – (Aljaz Struna)