Najar, Turner and Duncan headline the SBI MLS Best XI for Week 8

Andy Najar turned back the clock, Matt Turner put on the Superman cape and Yeimar Gomez Andrade gave his Seattle Sounders a brick wall along the back-line to all earn their places in the SBI MLS Best XI for Week 8.

Najar was outstanding playing as a centerback in D.C. United’s backline for its 1-0 victory against Inter Miami, showing off good defensive qualities to go with his trademark attacking flair.

Gomez Andrade was outstanding in Seattle’s defense in a 2-1 win against the LA Galaxy. The Colombian defender helped limit Javier Hernandez’s influence on the match, but also had a hand in both Sounders, including the one he scored.

Matt Turner won SBI MLS Player of the Week honors for his heroics in New England’s 3-2 win against New York City FC. The Revs goalkeeper stopped a penalty kick and made a crucial late save to preserve all three points for the Eastern Conference leaders.

Here is the SBI MLS Best XI for Week 8:

SBI MLS Best XI (Week 8)

HONORABLE MENTION

Brad Stuver, J.T. Marcinkowski; Jon Bell, Maynor Figueroa, Ryan Hollinghsead, Jaylin Lindsey; Fafa Picault, Nani, Derrick Etienne; Gustavo Bou, Ricardo Pepi, Alejandro Pozuelo, Fabio.

