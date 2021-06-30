Preston North End signs American defender Matthew Olosunde

Matthew Olosunde got his first crack at life in the EFL Championship last season and will be returning to England’s second tier this Fall.

Preston North End announced the free agent signing of Olosunde on a two-year deal on Wednesday. Olosunde’s contract with League One side Rotherham United expired on Wednesday, allowing Preston North End to agree to terms with the defender.

“We’re delighted to get Matthew through,” Preston manager Frankie McAvoy said. “It’s taken a bit of time to get the deal over the line, so credit to Mr Hemmings and Peter [Ridsdale] for making this possible.

“He’s a player that we’ve had an eye on for a while to be honest,” McAvoy said. “We’ve watched him progressing at Rotherham. He’s got great energy and athleticism to get up and down the right hand side. He can play as a right full back or wing back, so we’re delighted to have another addition.”

Olosunde, 23, made the move to Rotherham United in 2019 following his release from Manchester United and went on to make 72 combined appearances for the Millers between the Championship, FA Cup, and League One.

The New Jersey native has earned one cap for the U.S. Men’s National Team, appearing in a 3-0 friendly win over Bolivia in 2018. Preston North End fought off Sheffield Wednesday for Olosunde’s services and will now see him join up with the club for the start of preseason camp this week.

Preston North End finished 13th in the EFL Championship last season and will be keen to move even higher up the table this season under McAvoy.

“I’m very happy for this opportunity and I’m excited to start this new journey and give all I can for the club,” Olosunde said. “I’m definitely looking forward to getting into it and getting to grips with things, and meeting all the lads. It’s always good getting to meet new people and make new friends, so I’m very excited.”