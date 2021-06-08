Pulisic, Reyna, Brooks headline Concacaf Nations League Best XI

The U.S. Men’s National Team not only picked up its first trophy since 2017 on Sunday night, but also saw four players chosen in the Concacaf Nations League Best XI.

Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, and John Brooks were all named to the tournament’s Best XI on Tuesday, leading the way for the Americans. Mexico, Costa Rica, and Honduras all had three players chosen in the honor, led by El Tri forward Diego Llanez and Honduras goalkeeper Luis Lopez.