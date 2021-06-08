Pulisic, Reyna, Brooks headline Concacaf Nations League Best XI

The U.S. Men’s National Team not only picked up its first trophy since 2017 on Sunday night, but also saw four players chosen in the Concacaf Nations League Best XI.
Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, and John Brooks were all named to the tournament’s Best XI on Tuesday, leading the way for the Americans. Mexico, Costa Rica, and Honduras all had three players chosen in the honor, led by El Tri forward Diego Llanez and Honduras goalkeeper Luis Lopez.
Pulisic scored the winning goal for the USMNT in Sunday’s 3-2 Finals victory, while also sending in the corner kick on McKennie’s headed goal against El Tri. The 22-year-old showed great poise by slotting home the winning goal in Denver, giving the Americans a historic win over rivals Mexico.
Reyna bagged the opener in Sunday’s affair while McKennie scored against El Tri while also assisting in the 1-0 semifinal victory over Honduras. The Juventus midfielder also was named the Best Player of the Tournament by Concacaf early Monday morning.
Brooks helped spring the attack in the eventual winning goal against Honduras, crossing a pass to McKennie before the midfielder passed across goal to Jordan Siebatcheu. The veteran centerback partnered alongside youngster Mark McKenzie in both matches, leading the way both physically and emotionally.
The USMNT led the way with four selections in the Best XI, a deserving feat after winning the inaugural trophy.
Here’s a closer look at the full Best XI:
Goalkeeper: Luis Lopez (Honduras)
Defenders: John Brooks (USMNT), Nestor Araujo (Mexico), Francisco Calvo (Costa Rica)
Midfielders: Weston McKennie (USMNT), Hector Herrera (Mexico), Gio Reyna (USMNT), Edwin Rodriguez (Honduras)
Forwards: Christian Pulisic (USMNT), Diego Llanez (Mexico), Alberth Elis (Honduras)
