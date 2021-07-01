Report: English League One, League Two clubs interested in Eric Lichaj

Most of Eric Lichaj’s professional career has been spent in England, and after a short spell in Turkey, the American defender is reportedly on the radar of several lower league clubs.

Several League One and League Two sides are interested in signing Lichaj this summer, The Nottingham Post reported. Lichaj, 32, is a free agent after mutually ending his contract with Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk in January following a hip injury.

The veteran fullback made the move to the Turkish Super Lig in September 2020 following his release from Hull City. Lichaj made 12 appearances for the club before a hip injury forced an abrupt end to his debut campaign there.

Most of Lichaj’s career has been spent in the EFL Championship, totaling four goals and 12 assists in 257 appearances. Lichaj spent five seasons with Nottingham Forest from 2013-18 and has also appeared for Hull City, Aston Villa, and Leeds United during his time in England.

After rehabbing for most of 2021, Lichaj looks ready to get back into a squad and can do so in the coming weeks with clubs bolstering their rosters for the new season.

“I did some rehab here [in Turkey] and now I’m ready for the next season wherever that may take me,” he told HullLive in an interview in April.

Lichaj earned 16 caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team in his career, scoring one goal. The Illinois native helped the USMNT win the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup, which remains the lone trophy of his club and international career.

The EFL League One and League Two seasons are set to begin in early August.