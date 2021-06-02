Report: Hoffenheim pushing for permanent transfer of Chris Richards

Chris Richards impressed in his short time with Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and now the top flight side is reportedly interested in re-acquiring the American defender.

Hoffenheim is pushing for a permanent transfer acquisition of Richards from parent club Bayern Munich, Bild reported. Bayern is seeking roughly $12 million for Richards’ services and could also loan him out if a deal is agreed upon, according to the report.

Richards spent the second half of last season with Hoffenheim, making 13 combined appearances for Sebastian Hoeness’ side. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender began the season with Bayern’s first team before being loaned out in order to obtain regular playing time.

In total, the 21-year-old made 28 combined appearances in Germany, registering three assists and accruing 2,077 minutes of playing time.

Julian Nagelsmann is taking over at Bayern for Hansi Flick and there has been no decision made on whether or not Richards will remain part of his plans in Munich. Richards’ current contract with the defending Bundesliga champions it set to expire in June 2023.

Richards has made three appearances for the USMNT and could be in the mix in upcoming friendlies and the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Hoffenheim finished the Bundesliga season in 11th place, seven points back out of the final European qualification spot.