Reports: Konrad De La Fuente closing in on Marseille transfer

Konrad De La Fuente’s proposed move to Marseille is reportedly in the final stages of being completed as the American arrived in France on Monday for his medical and paperwork.

De La Fuente is set to sign his contract with the French top flight side, joining Marseille on a four-year deal from Barcelona, several reports stated Monday. Barcelona will receive roughly $4.17 million (€3.5 million) for De La Fuente and 50% of his player rights going into the future, according to Mundo Deportivo.

📸 Exclusiva 📸 El día de Konrad de la Fuente al OM. Ahora a firmar ✍🏻✔️ pic.twitter.com/1usQGxEAfN — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 28, 2021

The Florida native will join international teammate Tim Weah in Ligue 1 next season, and could get a crack at European action with Marseille set to take part in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

De La Fuente made three cameos off the bench for Ronald Koeman’s side this past season, appearing in the UEFA Champions League twice along with an appearance in the Copa Del Rey competition.

The 19-year-old registered six goals and four assists in 20 combined appearances for Barcelona’s B team, but looked set to depart Barcelona whether it be on loan or a permanent transfer. De La Fuente made his senior debut with the U.S. Men’s National Team in November 2020 and is also eligible for the Under-23 team going forward.

Marseille is under new guidance as Jorge Sampaoli took over in February for the sacked Andre Villas-Boas. The club is set to begin its new Ligue 1 season between August 7-8 before involvement in the Coupe De France and Europa League later in the Fall.