Salloi, Pepi and Sullivan headline the Best of MLS in Week 9

Sporting Kansas City is on a tear, taking aim at Western Conference leaders Seattle Sounders, and SKC’s go-to goalscorer isn’t who you would expect.

Alan Pulido has done his part, but Sporting KC has been led offensively by Daniel Salloi, who has registered a whopping six goals and two assists in his past seven matches. The Sporting KC striker and his team took top SBI honors for their Week 9 exploits.

Another player who has hit a run of excellent form is Ricardo Pepi. The FC Dallas teenager put in a standout performance to help his team earn a sorely-needed victory, while also boosting his stock in the race to secure a place on the U.S. Men’s National Team Gold Cup roster.

Here is a closer look at the Best of MLS in Week 9:

Player of the Week

Daniel Salloi scored three goals in a pair of Sporting Kansas City victories. He delivered a goal in the 3-1 win against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, then contributed a pair of goals, including the winner, in a 2-1 triumph over Los Angeles FC.

Salloi beat out LA Galaxy striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, who also scored a combined three goals in a pair of victories.

Team of the Week

Sporting Kansas City gets the nod over the LA Galaxy after posting wins against the Colorado Rapids and LAFC.

The Galaxy and FC Cincinnati merit honorable mention for their two-win weeks.

Young Player of the Week

Ricardo Pepi’s two-goal outing in FC Dallas’ 2-1 win against the New England Revolution earned him SBI’s MLS Young Player of the Week honors for a second straight week.

Pepi beat out Gianluca Busio and Efrain Alvarez for this week’s honors.

Goal of the Week

Philadelphia Union academy product Quinn Sullivan had a debut MLS start to remember, scoring a stunning bicycle kick in the Union’s 3-3 draw with the Chicago Fire.

