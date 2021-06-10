SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Daryl Dike

Daryl Dike came into the U.S. Men’s National Team’s final June match with aspirations of delivering a strong impression against Costa Rica after missing out on the recent Concacaf Nations League. The Orlando City striker did just that with his first international goal in a lopsided victory.

Dike scored the second goal for Gregg Berhalter’s side in a 4-0 win over Los Ticos in Utah on Wednesday night. Dike’s performance in his first USMNT started helped him earn SBI Man of the Match honors. Dike beat out Brenden Aaronson, Reggie Cannon, and Mark McKenzie for top honors.

The 22-year-old striker earned the start for the Americans and showed off his clinical ability in front of goal in the first-half. McKenzie played a through ball behind the Costa Rican backline in the 42nd minute and Dike slotted past Leonel Moreira for his first international goal for the USMNT.

Dike was a handful for the Costa Rican defenders in the match and also came close to scoring on a few other occasions. His ability in the final third should help boost his stock heading into a busy summer with the USMNT, and also at club level with his future in MLS unknown.

