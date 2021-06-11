SBI Woman of the Match: Sam Mewis

Sam Mewis was the difference-maker in the U.S. Women’s National Team win over Portugal on Thursday. It was a thin 1-0 margin and her late effort saved the Americans from an embarrassing start to their pre-Olympic preparations.

The USWNT came at Portugal with a wide variety of opportunities but came up short for 75 minutes and Mewis’ headed finish on a late corner may have been the least flashy of them all.

In the end, it saved the day and made amends for a pair of early misses from her.

The goal helped Mewis earn SBI Woman of the Match honors, beating out Crystal Dunn and Christen Press for top honors.

The 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 takes Texas! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FS9Aj7yJG6 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 11, 2021

Being the lone goalscorer makes Mewis the easy choice. The 28-year-old is already a starting lock for the USWNT heading into the Olympics and Thursday’s performance proved that she is a threat at any stage of the game.

What did you think of Mewis’ performance? Who was your pick for Woman of the Match?

Share your thoughts below.