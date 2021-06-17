Source: Newcastle United leads race for Cameron Carter-Vickers

Cameron Carter-Vickers is likely to be on the move from English club Tottenham this summer and a fellow Premier League side is leading the race for his services.

Newcastle United has edged in front of Bournemouth for the English-American defender, a source close to Carter-Vickers confirmed to SBI. Fulham and Cardiff City have also been in contact with Spurs over a permanent transfer for the centerback and U.S. Men’s National Team prospect.

Tottenham is continuing to value Carter-Vickers at roughly $14 million after enjoying an impressive season with Bournemouth in the EFL Championship this season. Carter-Vickers has one year remaining on his contract at Tottenham, but hopes to earn regular playing time in 2021-22.

The 23-year-old defender has yet to make his senior debut in league play for Tottenham since being promoted to the first team in 2016-2017. Carter-Vickers is coming off his sixth loan spell away from the Premier League club, recently helping Bournemouth reach the EFL Championship promotion playoffs before being eliminated by Brentford in the playoff semifinals.

Carter-Vickers has totaled 115 appearances during his time in England’s second tier and has also featured in both the FA Cup and League Cup for several of his loan clubs. He’s also earned eight caps for the USMNT and sources tell SBI that Carter-Vickers has been in talks with U.S. Soccer to play with the USMNT at the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup.

Newcastle United finished 12th in the Premier League in the 2020-2021 season, totaling 42 points in 38 matches. The Magpies saw several different players feature at centerback this season including Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, and Fabian Schar.

Bournemouth, Fulham, and Cardiff City will all compete in the English League Championship for the upcoming season.