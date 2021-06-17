Source: Newcastle United leads race for Cameron Carter-Vickers

Cameron Carter-Vickers is likely to be on the move from English club Tottenham this summer and a fellow Premier League side is leading the race for his services.
Newcastle United has edged in front of Bournemouth for the English-American defender, a source close to Carter-Vickers confirmed to SBI. Fulham and Cardiff City have also been in contact with Spurs over a permanent transfer for the centerback and U.S. Men’s National Team prospect.
Tottenham is continuing to value Carter-Vickers at roughly $14 million after enjoying an impressive season with Bournemouth in the EFL Championship this season. Carter-Vickers has one year remaining on his contract at Tottenham, but hopes to earn regular playing time in 2021-22.
The 23-year-old defender has yet to make his senior debut in league play for Tottenham since being promoted to the first team in 2016-2017. Carter-Vickers is coming off his sixth loan spell away from the Premier League club, recently helping Bournemouth reach the EFL Championship promotion playoffs before being eliminated by Brentford in the playoff semifinals.
Carter-Vickers has totaled 115 appearances during his time in England’s second tier and has also featured in both the FA Cup and League Cup for several of his loan clubs. He’s also earned eight caps for the USMNT and sources tell SBI that Carter-Vickers has been in talks with U.S. Soccer to play with the USMNT at the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup.
Newcastle United finished 12th in the Premier League in the 2020-2021 season, totaling 42 points in 38 matches. The Magpies saw several different players feature at centerback this season including Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, and Fabian Schar.
Bournemouth, Fulham, and Cardiff City will all compete in the English League Championship for the upcoming season.
It’s amazing that this kid is still so young. It feels like he’s been around forever, and we still haven’t seen his best. Interested to see where he lands.
underlines a basic problem on such loan deals which is the EPL parent side always wants to sell you at a high price reflecting your relationship with them even though the reality is they are loaning you out to second division teams because they don’t see use for you at that level. and second division teams are not rich or they would be EPL. you end up rotating around on loan in the naive hope the next place buys.
Much like Miazga though he’s in his last year of his contract so it’s time to sell him or get nothing if they don’t want to use him at Spurs. CCV is also a little different because he came through their system (been there since age 12) so there wasn’t a transfer amount paid for him or big sell on payments due. Cam has also been closer to actually playing for Spurs than Miazga or EPB for their clubs (minus Matt’s couple of matches when he first arrived).
Love the move if it comes true. He played really well for Bournemouth last year and should be entering his prime years as a CB. With the injury to Long and McKinnzie having a mixed performance, he should get another look.
what did he ever do bad in 18 where he has to wait for others to slip on banana peels
He was solid.
The fact that he is only 6′ feet tall may have turned some people off.
Mckenzie is also 6′ feet tall and already played in a final with devastating results, like giving up a goal inside his own box, getting caught in an offside trap, giving up a penalty in the winding minutes of a game.
Well, it’s a good thing McKenzie’s gaffes didn’t come back to haunt us, otherwise I would agree that McKenzie is on shaky ground, but players need those types of games sometimes as a teachable moment, and he did look a lot better his next game versus Costa Rica regardless if it was a friendly or not! John Brooks has had some bad games too, away at Costa Rica in 2017 in WCQ comes to mind and it was probably one of the worst games I’ve seen a CB have, my point is, having a bad game shouldn’t be a death nail for any player
Newcastle would be a good landing spot for CCV…also happy to hear he’s going to potentially feature for the USMNT this summer at the Gold Cup, his services will be needed!
he needs to go someplace he keeps playing. newcastle did yedlin no good at the end. i’d only sign at newcastle if i gave up on USMNT for the cycle and just wanted to cash in.
Yedlin wasn’t benched because he was an American, he got benched because they had better players. A player shouldn’t turn down an offer just because another American lost his place. Yedlin was the regular starter at Newcastle for three years then has a year where he was injured off and on for the entire season and the club decided it was time to move on. If Newcastle has a plan to highlight his talents Cam he should go. Newcastle aren’t big spenders if they buy him for 8-10 million they’ll give him every opportunity to play.