This week’s Soccer on TV and Online:

Having a full-strength U.S. Men’s National team proved to be a success in the weekend’s CONCACAF Nations League triumph, but the team showed some vulnerability in both of its matches.

Its work isn’t over in this international break, either.

On Thursday, the USMNT takes on a shorthanded Costa Rica in a friendly and should be looking to show the ability to control a game from the kickoff. Defenders Mark McKenzie and Tim Ream left themselves with room to inspire more confidence, and as the team awaits the prognosis of Zack Steffen’s injury, the game offers valuable international minutes for backup goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

That will wrap up the USMNT’s competitive schedule until July, but the U.S. Women’s National Team enters the scene by opening up its Summer Series on Thursday.

Last seen being saved by a second-half penalty to tie Sweden in April, the USWNT will look to get back to their overwhelmingly winning ways on against Portugal. With spots on the Olympic roster on the line, there should be plenty of motivation for of the women on the bubble in the three upcoming competitions.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

USMNT vs Costa Rica – Will the Americans have a Nations League hangover or can they put together consecutive impressive performances? USWNT vs Portugal – In addition to kicking off the Summer Series, the USWNT will christen the brand new Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Paraguay vs Brazil – Brazil has won all five and counting in its CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying effort. Paraguay is in need of some safety and should be looking to take everything it can possibly get from this game. Portugal vs Israel – Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal needed a spark in Friday’s scoreless draw with Spain. They’ll want to put together a convincing performance against Israel with UEFA Euros right around the corner. Canada vs Suriname – So far in WCQ competitions, Canada has been romping all of its opponents. A combined 23 goals through three games makes the Canadians must-see TV on Tuesday.

This week’s Soccer on TV and Online:

Tuesday

World Cup Qualifying

5 p.m. –fuboTV– Ecuador vs Peru

5 p.m. -Paramount+- Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis

6:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Venezuela vs Uruguay

7 p.m. –fuboTV – Colombia vs Argentina

8 p.m. –fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Curaçao vs Guatemala

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Paraguay vs Brazil

9:05 p.m. -Paramount+- Canada vs Suriname

9:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Chile vs Bolivia

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Loudoun United vs Charleston Battery

Wednesday

Men’s International Friendly

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Portugal vs Israel

7 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- United States vs Costa Rica

Copa do Brasil

3:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Vasco da Gama vs Boavista

8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Atlético Goianiense vs Corinthians

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Atlanta United II vs Sporting Kansas City II

9 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs Indy Eleven

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Orange County SC vs San Diego Loyal

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Monarchs vs Sacramento Republic

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Toronto II vs Tormenta

Thursday

Women’s International Friendly

8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– United States vs Portugal