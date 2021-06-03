Tim Ream, Marlon Fossey sign new contracts with Fulham

Tim Ream and Marlon Fossey have been guaranteed a longer stay at EFL Championship side Fulham after agreeing to new contracts on Thursday.

Fulham announced their latest roster moves following relegation from the English Premier League, which has seen Ream and Fossey sign new contracts. Both players will look to propel the London-based club back into the top-flight after seeing opposite roles during the past season.

Ream, 33, is currently with the U.S. Men’s National Team for Nations League matches this week. The veteran centerback made 10 appearances for Scott Parker’s side across all competitions last season, beginning the season as a starter before being reduced to a role on the bench.

The Missouri native has totaled 209 appearances for Fulham since arriving at the club, scoring two goals and registering one assist. Ream has suffered relegation twice with Fulham and will hope to play a lead role in its push towards promotion.

Fossey, 22, spent half of the season on loan at Shrewsbury Town before returning to Fulham to rehab a knee injury. The full back played in five matches for Fulham’s Under-23 side during the second half of the season, going the distance in two those five matches.

The California native has made 18 combined appearances between the U.S. Under-20 and Under-19 Men’s National Teams, but has yet to debut for the Under-23 or the senior team.

Fulham will learn its Championship schedule later this summer.