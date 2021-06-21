Major League Soccer returned to full action after the recent international break, and we were treated to some welcome, though familiar sights.

Matt Turner continued his stellar form in 2021, with a stunning performance for the New England Revolution, while Jakob Glesnes gave us all deja vu with his latest long-range blast.

We were also treated to some rare scenes as well, such as Nashville SC’s first loss, which came at the hands of the SBI MLS Team of the Week, and the rare goal by an FC Dallas striker, which came courtesy of one of the league’s most promising young striker prospects.

Here is a closer look at the Best of MLS in Week 8:

Player of the Week

As nice as goals can be, and as impressive as scoring two goals in a game is, the handful of players who notched braces in Week 9 will have to take a seat because Matt Turner’s performance in the New England Revolution’s 3-2 win against New York City FC earned Turner SBI MLS Player of the Week.

Turner made a stunning penalty save early on, followed by another impressive stop on a one-on-one, then he capped his seven-save performance with another stunning one-handed stop in stoppage time to preserve a vital road win for the Revs.

Damir Kreilach and Gyasi Zardes merit honorable mention for scoring two goals apiece in wins for their respective teams.

Team of the Week

The New York Red Bulls knocked Nashville SC from the ranks of the unbeaten on Friday, and did so in convincing fashion on the way to a 2-0 victory at Red Bull Arena.

The Red Bulls limited Nashville SC to one shot on goal, and held an edge in every major statistical category on the way to their fourth victory in eight matches.

New England deserves honorable mention for its win against New York City FC, while the Seattle Sounders get a nod for a steady road win against the LA Galaxy.

Young Player of the Week

Ricardo Pepi earned a rare start for FC Dallas, and made a good case for keeping the role as he scored the line FC Dallas goal in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United.

The teenage striker, who was recently included as one of the 59 players on the U.S. Men’s National Team’s preliminary roster for the Gold Cup, made the most of just his second start of the season, with his 68th-minute equalizer helping give struggling FC Dallas a desperately-needed point.

Red Bulls midfielder Caden Clark, Sporting Kansas City’s Jaylin Lindsey and D.C. United’s Kevin Paredes are among the youngsters who enjoyed strong performances in Week 8.

Goal of the Week

There was no denying this week’s choice for top MLS goal, with Jakob Glesnes delivering a stunner made even more impressive by the fact it came late in second-half stoppage time to earn the Philadelphia Union a draw:

What did you think of this week’s Best of MLS Award selections? Who was selected that you were happy to see chosen? Who didn’t make the cut that you feel deserved the nod?

Share your thoughts below.