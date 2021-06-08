USMNT hopes to take valuable lessons from thrilling Mexico victory

For many of the current U.S. Men’s National Team players, Sunday’s rivalry showdown against Mexico was the first of their careers, but Gregg Berhalter’s side gained several valuable lessons from an exciting Concacaf Nations League Finals triumph.
The USMNT claimed a first-ever Nations League title in Colorado on Sunday night, edging El Tri 3-2 and winning a first trophy overall since 2017. While many of the current start on the USMNT roster got to celebrate domestic trophies with their clubs this season, the importance of beating Mexico and drawing them even closer to the top spot in Concacaf is something that should benefit this team going forward.
“It was important for this group to experience something like this,” Berhalter said post match. “We need to learn how to win these games. These games are very difficult, for us it was about having a game plan and executing it, but also its about the fight and spirit. To think we went down in the second minute it forced us to power forward and chase the game.”
“I give the guys a ton of credit for laying it all on the field and showing hearts of champions. They deserve tons of credit.”
It wasn’t similar to other United States-Mexico encounters on the count the game went to extra time, saw VAR rule in favor of two penalty kick decisions, and a backup goalkeeper come off the bench to make a 119th minute penalty kick save, but it did bring the same intensity and atmosphere as most rivalry showdowns between the two teams.
The USMNT overcame plenty of adversity, from fighting back from a second minute deficit to tying things up before the end of the second half. Ethan Horvath stepped in and made four key saves after Zack Steffen went off with a knee injury, while young stars Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Gio Reyna all contributed goals on the big stage.
After giving Tata Martino’s side only its fourth defeat since the Argentine took over in 2019, spirits are high heading into a busy second half of the year.
“I think it’s a huge step for this group,” midfielder Sebastian Lletget said. “I think it gives us more belief that we can really move forward and play with some of the best teams. Mexico is a good team we know that, but it’s about who wants it more. Today we showed that we did want it more. It will go down as one of the best U.S.-Mexico games for sure.”
Like past matchups between the Concacaf rivals, there was a lot of energy and plenty of confrontations between the groups of players. There was eight combined yellow cards between the two teams, while El Tri midfielder Hector Herrera was lucky to not see red for a pair of dangerous incidents involving McKennie and substitute Timothy Weah.
El Tri head coach Martino was also sent off after putting his hands on lead referee John Petty at the VAR booth following his decision to upheld a penalty kick decision in the 109th minute. It was exactly what you would expect from a cup final in terms of emotions and it should help prepare this young USMNT group for both the Concacaf Gold Cup and World Cup Qualifying later this year.
“The game against Honduras prepared us very well and we had to handle our emotions in that game too, and for some of us it was the first time,” midfielder Weston McKennie said. “Having a game against Mexico there was already emotions there, already intensity. To be able to handle it the way we did, to pull out a win was very important.
“As you guys can see, a lot of crowds and pushing and shoving. They seem to like to grab my neck [McKennie’s neck was grabbed by Herrera during a scrum in extra time]. It’s a rivalry thats been there for generations and will carry on for years to come. We got the upper hand today and we hope it stays that way going forward.”
Here are my lessons .1. Ream should not evben be called in . He’s about as useful as a traffic cone on defense. 2. McKenzie isn’t ready yet for prime time. One could overlook his first mistake, but then he went and did the same thing later in the half, saved by the fact that the pass was further up field and more central. I would suggest Richards, when healthy, be given a shot and then Miazga or CCV as possible subs. Maybe in a couple of years McKenzie can be the guy, but not now unless we are playing lesser teams.3. We need Pulisic to show up for 90 minutes. He basically disappeared for about 75 minutes during regulation. I remember once when he was fouled in the Mexican third and he sat on the ground waving h is arms as Mexico started a counter attack because the ref swallowed his whistle. Pulisic has played in CONCACAF before, he should know better than to expect a call and should get back into the game quickly instead of sitting there complaining. 4. Dest was disappointing. Perhaps he went into the game thinking he was superior to the opposition, because he got his pocket picked too often and didn’t seem ready for the level of opposition. You figure he has the ability, but was missing something in the mental aspect. 5. Robinson should be a regular at LB, with Dest and Yedlin fighting it out for RB. Cannon is suited best as a sub. 6. I think Reyna should play central and someone else should be at right wing. I’m not sold on Weah, there, though. A healthy Morris might be the best option , assuming h e comes back with the same pace as before. 7. Sargent is a decent player, but he doesn’t score enough. Give Dike chances to win the job. Siebatcheu also should get more chances, but I don’t know that he is the kind of attacker we want or need. 8. I(f Adams can stay helthy that will be a big help. Acosta may be the best option when Adams isn’t available, but I think we should consider others. 9. McKennie and Brooks are the 2 most important US players right now. Give McKennie freedom to roam when possible. Brooks should direct the back line and continue to be captain. 10. Both keepers seem up to the job. I would rotate them like we used to do with Keller and Friedel.
I didn’t like the idea of Nations League when it was formed, as it prevents the US from booking friendlies with more desirable opponents. But we did gain in a number of areas:
– Playing in CONCAFAF is mostly ugly soccer. We saw that with Honduras, and we’ll see it again in WCQ. Poor fields, hostile crowds, substandard officiating. The US team got first-hand exposure to those conditions in NL before starting WCQ. Herrera gets a red card in any federation except CONCAFAF.
– With 3 games per WCQ break, depth is key. We saw the areas where we need to build depth, thinking a backup for Adams, and another central defender for starters. Hopefully candidates emerge in the Gold Cup, a tournament that is nothing more than an audition for a spot on the WCQ rosters.
– The team was able to effectively adjust formations during the game (Weah for Dest, with Acosta shifting back). With Yedlin playing well, we may see attempts to place Dest further upfield in future games. It’ll certainly take more repetitions to see improvement in shifting tactics.
– If Turner plays in the WCQ and acquits himself well, we will have pretty good depth at goalie.
1. Reyna: MVP, natural #10 type, help-out team-mates.\
2. Ream: is done, no more caps! his experience is worthless lack mobility and speed.
3. MCKennie: the real Captain and pure testosterone mind-set.
4. Dest deserve get “ear yanked”(sub).
5. MLS players like Acosta and Llegett are not good enough for this level.
Take the emotion out of match and assess the performance.
-US was not dangerous in the run of play in or around the 18 yd box. Set pieces saved the US! El Tri was very well prepared and defended aggressively just past midfield.
-Both backs struggled to be outlets to play out of the back? Dest surprisingly not an asset and should be. Playing from the back is really critical for the US attack. Passes from the GK or CB to backs or midfielders is the start to breaking defensive lines and the next pass is what gets Pulisic, Reyna, Sargent, etc into dangerous areas. McKennie became a consistent outlet on the right side, either moving the ball with a dribble and pass. His willingness to take on pressure and make sound decisions kept the US in the match. The US really wanted to spring Yedlin up the right but never really materialized?
-McKenzie needs to get used to a higher speed of play. He got thrown into the deep end and admirably battled. His second bad give away came with the ball on his right foot and Reyna made a wide open diagonal run. McKenzie saw it but hesitated and did not make the pass? Then relaxed and made a bad pass. Those diagonal passes are massive going over the defensive tactics and putting ball in a one on one situation. An accurate diagonal pass is a game changer against a team who wants to press you.
-Outstanding grit and willingness to compete speaks volumes about this group.