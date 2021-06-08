USMNT Notes: Steffen, Reynolds, Miazga out for Costa Rica friendly, Zimmerman called in

The U.S. Men’s National Team closes out its June schedule with a friendly against Costa Rica on Wednesday, and will be without three players due to different reasons.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed to reporters Tuesday that goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defender Bryan Reynolds will miss the friendly due to respective knee injuries. In addition, Walker Zimmerman has replaced Matt Miazga on the roster due to the center back’s upcoming wedding next week.

“Zack and Bryan coincidentally enough both have bone bruises and will be out for tomorrow,” Berhalter said. “They both are recovering, but will likely be out of action for at least 10 days.”

“Walker Zimmerman will come in for Matt Miazga, who will be getting marries next week so we congratulate him. He had some final preparations to do for that event so we understand why he wanted to be there.”

Steffen suffered his knee injury in Sunday’s 3-2 Concacaf Nations League Final win over Mexico, being replaced by Ethan Horvath in the second-half. Horvath went on to make four saves including a penalty kick save in the 119th minute on Andres Guardado to preserve the victory.

Reynolds was on the roster for either Nations League match, but did train with the team and could’ve seen playing time in Wednesday’s friendly.

Zimmerman comes in from Nashville SC, where he’s helped the MLS side to a current seventh place spot in the Eastern Conference. The 2020 MLS Defender of the Year has earned 13 caps for the USMNT to date, but has not featured in any of the matches this year.

The USMNT will conclude its schedule before resting and recovering ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup in July.