USMNT vs. Costa Rica: Your Running Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team is back in action after a dramatic victory over Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League final, and Gregg Berhalter is taking a closer look at many of the players who were unable to see much or any time in the recent Concacaf competition.

The Americans take on Costa Rica on Wednesday night at Rio Tinto Stadium, and will deploy a lineup that includes goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, the USMNT’s hero in Sunday’s extra-time victory over El Tri. Daryl Dike is also making his first national team star, and Yunus Musah earns a starter after not playing in the Nations League last week.

Here is the starting lineup the USMNT is deploying against the Ticos:

If you will be watching tonight’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Enjoy the action, and be sure to read SBI for your post-game coverage and analysis.