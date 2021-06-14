USWNT cruises past Jamaica in second pre-Olympic friendly

The U.S. Women’s National Team looked much more like a World Cup champion in the second of three games in its pre-Olympic tournament on Sunday night.

The Americans found plenty of ways to score to make it a long night for Jamaica, rolling to a 4-0 victory.

Led by a first-half flurry of goals, the USWNT earned its second win in four days at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas, and greatly improved upon Thursday’s slim 1-0 win over Portugal.

Needing to make an impact, Margaret “Midge” Purce was one of only four field players to finish the game and gave head coach Vlatko Andonovski plenty to think about when it comes time to trim the roster down to 18 in just five weeks.

In addition to scoring the third and final goal, Purce moved to the backline at halftime to help preserve the clean sheet.

Six changes to the starting lineup from Thursday’s 1-0 win over Portugal saw Carli Lloyd and Purce grateful for their respective opportunities. They joined Lindsey Horan in propelling the Americans to a 3-0 lead in the first half. LLoyd’s tally came just 24 seconds into the game.

Alex Morgan punctuated the win with a late header to add insult to injury for her 110th international goal.

Apart from the starting lineup, Andonovski opted for more rotation at halftime, bringing Morgan for LLoyd, Lynn Williams for Crystal Dunn, and Kristie Mewis for Catarina Macario.

Eventually, Sophia Smith and Andi Sullivan came on but none of the substitutions managed to impact the game in the second half apart from Morgan. The Americans looked more than satisfied with slowing the game down and protecting a third-straight clean sheet to close it out, with the exception of Morgan’s opportunity being too good to pass upon.

One area of possible concern arose in the first half, though. Star midfielder Rose Lavelle picked up an injury at some point. It became apparent she was fighting through it and made the medical staff aware before walking straight to the locker room on her own power in the 32nd minute. Samantha Mewis replaced her and finished the game for a long substitution shift.

The USWNT finishes its June flurry of friendlies in Austin on Wednesday against Nigeria before hosting a pair of friendlies in July ahead of the Olympics.