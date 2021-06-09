Who should the USMNT start vs. Costa Rica?

After a match as dramatic and unforgettable as Sunday’s Concacaf Nations League final was for the U.S. Men’s National Team, playing a friendly just three days later feels extremely anti-climactic.
That doesn’t mean Wednesday night’s showdown doesn’t have some value. There are several interesting players who didn’t get to feature much in the Nations League due to depth or injuries who should get a chance against Costa Rica.
Yunus Musah is at the top of that list, as are Tyler Adams and Jordan Siebatcheu. Brendan Aaronson is another enticing prospect who should be showcased, along with Tim Weah.
Berhalter could also be casting an eye towards the Gold Cup, which is why someone like Daryl Dike should get some minutes, and Walker Zimmerman could start despite just being called in to replace Matt Miazga.
With all that in mind, here is the starting lineup we could see the USMNT deploying against Costa Rica:
Projected USMNT Starting Lineup vs. Costa Rica
GOALKEEPER
Ethan Horvath
Though you could make the argument that Horvath put in enough work in against Mexico to merit taking this game off, Berhalter will want to give Horvath a start. That said, you have to think we see David Ochoa in his home stadium, potentially for a half.
DEFENDERS
Reggie Cannon, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson
After three straight starts, John Brooks can look to his vacation. Sergiño Dest could also use a break. The rest of the defenders on hand should feature and split up the minutes against Costa Rica.
Mark McKenzie just played a full 120 minutes against Mexico, in his third straight start in eight days, and even though he is young and didn’t play a heavy number of minutes for Genk, Berhalter could choose to go with Zimmerman, who is in the midst of the MLS season so he should be fit (Miazga most likely would have started this match if he hadn’t withdrawn this week).
If Ream is still worn out from the Mexico match, we could see McKenzie get a look as a left centerback. Though he isn’t left footed, McKenzie has played in that role on the club level.
MIDFIELDERS
Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Sebastian Lletget
The fact Musah didn’t feature in Nations League has become one of the big talking points among USMNT fans, but anyone looking at Musah’s social media can see a player who has fully embraced being part of the team.
It will still be good to see Musah in action, and this match offers the perfect opportunity. Lletget didn’t start against Mexico so he makes sense as a starter next to Musah in the dual 10 roles.
Adams spoke to the media on Tuesday, which is usually a sign that a player will start. He might just see a half of action, with Jackson Yueill available to spell him.
Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna and Kellyn Acosta should be rested after the Mexico match, though we could certainly see one or two of them off the bench.
FORWARDS
Brenden Aaronson, Jordan Siebatcheu, Tim Weah
Josh Sargent, Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic could all be excused for not starting after their roles in the Nations League, but Berhalter has plenty of options in the attacking roles.
Siebatcheu showed against Honduras that he can deliver a goal, but now he should get a chance to show he can start and generate multiple chances. Aaronson and Weah will give Costa Rica problems on the wings.
Daryl Dike is also available for the match, and should see some minutes as a substitute.
What do you think of this projected lineup? Who are you most excited to see play? Who isn’t in our projected that you would have made a starter?
Please, no more Ream. Zimmerman and McKenzie. I wish we had somebody else besides McKenzie. I’d start Dike instead of Siebatcheu.
I see Dike starting up front and Zimmerman slotting in at centerback next to Ream. Aside from that, and unless there are critical factors we don’t know about, I think this lineup picks itself.
———–Horvath————-
Cannon-Zimmerman–Ream-Robinson
————-Adams————-
—–Musah———Lletget—–
–Weah————–A-aronson–
————-Dike————–
It’s a friendly after a tiring 3 game stretch. Be flexible.
– Split the striker role between Siebatcheu and Dike. Dike has been practicing with the team during the NL series
– Since Zimmerman is being brought in, he should see the field for either Ream or McKenzie
– Split the GK time between Horvath and Ochoa
I agree that the lineup should show some changes, and there should be some flexibility. But I thought the whole point of playing Switzerland and CR was to replicate the 4 games in 10 or so days schedule that these players will face during WC qualifying. If you rest a bunch of guys tonight, doesn’t that defeat the purpose?
Good point.
Yeah, but I think that’s why you need 23 guys who can play. You have to find that second team who can play in critical games.
Horvath should definitely start and get most of the game. After Sunday, we need to see if he’s a potential # 1. You want to give Ochoa the last 15 minutes or so since it’s his stadium, do that.
We’ve got a guy who started at LB in the Premier League, he should at least be in the conversation for starting there tonight.
There is no way I’d put Tyler Adams on the field. This is a meaningless friendly. Let the guy rest and recover for the new season ahead without risking any injury recurrence. He is too important to our team for games that matter.
I’d also like to see Mckenzie get a shot at a bounce back performance over Ream.
I disagree on Adams. If he’s not fully recovered, he wouldn’t have played on Sunday. He can rest after tonight, he’ll have at least a month or so before Leipzig gets going.
Agree – Maybe it was just nerves with Mckenzie. He was so solid against Honduras. And he’s fast, and Ream (sorry Ream) showed that we’ll keep getting torched if we don’t put some speed back there. I don’t get the fuss about left/right – I think the pundits are too quick to pigeonhole players. Would love to see Adams/McKennie/Musah get time together as a trio and watch the US control a midfield so I can feel good about it. I doubt it will happen. I agree with the point about rest.