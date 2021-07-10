Alphonso Davies to miss Gold Cup with injury

Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies won’t feature for Canada at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Davies exited Canada camp Friday with an ankle injury, Canada Soccer stated in a press release. The 20-year-old has already returned to Bayern Munich and will try to recover ahead of the 2021/22 club season.

Canada must draft a replacement into its team soon, as Les Rouges will open Gold Cup play Sunday against Martinique.

Davies was set to play in his third Gold Cup. He has four goals and five assists in six Canada appearances.

Heading into the tournament, Davies, who is securely Bayern Munich’s starter at left back, was as big a star as the competition had to offer, particularly with the U.S. men’s national team playing without its regular starters.

His inclusion in the squad had the Canadians looking like one of the favorites for the tournament, and his loss through injury will be a massive blow for the squad’s chances in Group B.

After facing Martinique on Sunday, Canada will play Haiti in its second group match on Thursday before closing out Group B play against the USMNT on July 18.