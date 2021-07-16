Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Cardoso, Wingo, and more

Johnny Cardoso’s role with Brazilian Serie A side Internacional looks to have grown into the new season, and the American midfielder continued to rack up minutes this week.

Cardoso came off the bench to help Internacional earn a 0-0 first leg draw in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Thursday. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder played 45 minutes off the bench, moving closer to 1,100 total minutes for the club this season. Cardoso completed 85% of his passes in Thursday’s draw, while also winning two of his four aerial battles and also completing his only dribble attempt of the match.

The 19-year-old will look to continue his rapid development at the club as Internacional tries to snap a five-match winless run in league play against Juventude.

Elsewhere, Henry Wingo played 90 minutes as Ferencvaros advanced in UEFA Champions League qualifying while Ian Harkes appeared off the bench as Dundee United rolled in Scottish League Cup play. Joel Sonora made his competitive debut for Banfield, but could not help his new club remain in the Argentinian Cup competition.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

champions league qualifying

Henry Wingo started and played 90 minutes in Ferencvaros 3-1 second leg win over FC Prishtina on Tuesday. Ferencvaros advanced on a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.

Scotland

League Cup

Ian Harkes came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Dundee United’s 6-1 win over Elgin City on Wednesday.

Cyprus

Super Cup

Mix Diskerud did not dress in AC Omonia’s 3-2 penalty shootout win over Anorthosis on Tuesday.

South America

Copa Libertadores

Johnny Cardoso came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Internacional’s 0-0 first leg draw with Olimpia on Thursday.

Copa Sudamericana

Alan Sonora dressed but did not play in Independiente’s 1-0 first leg loss to Santos on Thursday.

Argentina

Cup

Joel Sonora came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Banfield’s 1-0 loss to San Telmo on Wednesday.