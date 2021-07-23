Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Ramirez, Pefok, and more

Christian Ramirez made his competitive debut for Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen on Thursday and walked away with his first goal in the process.

Ramirez helped Aberdeen claim a 5-1 first leg victory over Swedish side Hacken, giving his new club a comfortable lead in Europa Conference League qualifying. The former Houston Dynamo striker played 90 minutes for Stephen Glass’ side, finishing off his first goal for the club in the 84th minute at Pittodrie. Ramirez arrived in front of goal to pounce on a rebound and made no mistake sliding the ball into an empty net.

Ramirez will now look to carry that goal into the second leg in Sweden next week before kicking off the Premiership season on August 1st against Dundee United.

Elsewhere, Jordan Pefok went the distance for Young Boys in a scoreless first leg draw at Slovan Bratislava in UEFA Champions League qualifying. Ian Harkes started for Dundee United in a League Cup win over East Fife while Ben Lederman played 90 minutes in Rakow’s scoreless first leg draw in Europa Conference League play.

Here is a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

Europe

UEFA champions league qualifying

Jordan Pefok started and played 90 minutes in Young Boys 0-0 first leg draw with Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday.

Henry Wingo started and played 90 minutes in Ferencvaros’s 2-0 first leg win over Zalgiris Bilnius on Tuesday.

Mix Diskerud started and played 62 minutes in Omonia Nicosia’s 2-0 first leg loss to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Galatasaray’s 5-1 first leg loss to PSV on Wednesday.

Europa Conference League Qualifying

Christian Ramirez started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Aberdeen’s 5-1 first leg win over Hacken on Thursday.

Ben Lederman started and played 90 minutes in Rakow’s 0-0 first leg draw with Suduva on Thursday.

Scotland

League Cup

Ian Harkes started and played 61 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-0 win over East Fife on Tuesday.

South America

Copa Libertadores

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Olimpia on Thursday. Teams are tied 0-0 after first leg.