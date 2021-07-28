Americans Abroad Ticker: Jordan Pefok, DeAndre Yedlin, and more

Jordan Pefok, David Wagner, and Young Boys have advanced into the final stage of UEFA Champions League qualifying following a second leg victory in Switzerland on Wednesday.

Pefok scored his third goal of the new season, helping Young Boys to a 3-2 second leg victory over Slovenian side Slovan Bratislava. The club will next face off with CFR Cluj in the third round of qualifying, and should they win, will advance to the group stage.

Pefok’s 10th minute penalty kick broke the deadlock from Bern before Ulisses Garcia finished off Pefok’s assist in the 24th minute for a 2-0 Young Boys lead. Michel Aebischer extended Young Boys lead to 3-0 in the 39th minute before two quick goals from Slovan Bratislava cut the deficit to 3-2.

Siebatcheu bringt YB gegen Slovan Bratislava in Führung. #Bscyb pic.twitter.com/6TpEXAJHOI — Zum Runden Leder (@zumrundenleder) July 28, 2021

Pefok played 58 minutes in the match, watching from the bench as his teammates held on for the victory. He now has three goals and two assists across all competitions this season and will next prepare for a league clash with Grasshopper on July 31.

Here’s a closer look at more of today’s Americans Abroad news:

DeAndre Yedlin makes season debut in UCL defeat

DeAndre Yedlin made his season debut for Turkish club Galatasaray on Wednesday, playing 90 minutes in a 2-1 second leg loss to PSV.

Yedlin returned to his traditional right back position for Fatih Terim’s side, completing 98% of his passes and making one interception in the loss. Galatasaray was eliminated by a 7-2 aggregate scoreline and will now continue preparations for an August 15 league opener at Giresunspor.

Yedlin missed the first leg due to reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, but the defender has also found it tough connecting with manager Terim during his time in Turkey.

Despite being linked with a move away this summer, Yedlin’s focus remained on fighting for a first team role with the club, his agent confirmed to SBI in early July.

Galatasaray finished second in the Super Lig last season behind rivals Besiktas.

Antalyaspor acquires Haji Wright on loan

Haji Wright’s loan to Turkish Super Lig side Antalyaspor is officially complete.

Wright’s parent club Sonderjyske announced Wednesday that Wright signed a one-year extension and was subsequently loaned to Antalyaspor for the 2021-22 campaign. His contract with Sonderjyske now runs until June 2024.

“It has been obvious to everyone that Haji Wright has wanted to try himself in another league, but we are also in a favorable situation where we do not let ourselves be pressured to sell by players, agents or other clubs,” Sonderjyske CEO Jonas Lygaard said. “On the other hand, we cherish our club identity and only want employees who live up to our values ​​with humility, unity, hard work and responsibility, which is why we are now hiring Haji Wright and at the same time extending the contract.”

The 24-year-old scored 13 goals in 37 appearances for Sonderjyske last season, helping the club fight off relegation from the top tier. The former Schalke forward arrived in Turkey last week, prior to any official agreement between the two clubs, but now officially can appear for Antalyaspor in competitive action.

Antalyaspor finished in 16th place out of 21 clubs in the Turkish Super Lig, four points clear of the relegation zone. Wright’s move to Turkey sees him join DeAndre Yedlin and Tyler Boyd as American players to be under contract in Turkey this Fall.

Source: Marlon Fossey training with Rotherham United

Marlon Fossey signed a new contract with Fulham earlier this year, but looks set for a loan spell away in League One this season.

The 22-year-old Fossey is currently training with Rotherham United ahead of a possible loan to the third tier, a source close to the player confirmed to SBI on Wednesday. Fossey spent half of last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town before returning to Fulham to rehab a knee injury.

The full back played in five matches for Fulham’s Under-23 side during the second half of the season, going the distance in two of those five matches. His new contract with Fulham runs until June 2023, but a move to Rotherham United could see Fossey earn important first team minutes rather than remain with Fulham’s U-23 side.

The California native has made 18 combined appearances between the U.S. Under-20 and Under-19 Men’s National Teams, but has yet to debut for the Under-23 or the senior team.

Rotherham United suffered relegation from the EFL Championship in May and also saw American defender Matthew Olosunde among others leave the club.

Konrad De La Fuente scores golazo in Marseille friendly

Konrad De La Fuente continue his impressive first preseason with Ligue 1 side Marseille, scoring the opening goal in a 2-1 win over Saint-Etienne.

De La Fuente needed only two minutes to get behind the Saint-Etienne backline, before sending a low drive into the back of the net. The winger showed great skill to keep the ball from scattering away, before setting himself up for the shot on goal.

Marseille would pick up the victory, giving De La Fuente a victory in his first match in which he scored a goal. The club’s final tune-up in on July 31 against Villarreal before opening their Ligue 1 schedule on August 8 at Montpellier.

Scally assists once in Gladback friendly win over Bayern Munich

Joe Scally continued his preseason training with Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach and the American defender delivered his best performance yet.

Scally assisted once in Gladbach’s 2-0 friendly win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, playing 70 minutes at right back. Fellow American Michael Wentzel scored his first goal for the senior team in the triumph.

The 19-year-old Scally served in a cross in the 60th minute, which Hannes Wolf finished inside of the Bayern box. It was Scally’s second assist for the first team this preseason.

0 – 1 Gladbach v Bayern ⚽️ Hannes Wolf

🅰️ Joe Scally pic.twitter.com/0uFry0h4mq — ⚽️ (@futprofeta) July 28, 2021

Scally would be substituted off in the 70th minute, logging his most minutes yet in the new preseason. The former NYCFC player spent most of last season with Gladbach’s Under-23 team, but could earn a spot with the first team following Michael Lang’s transfer to FC Basel.

Gladbach has one final friendly on July 31 against FC Groningen before traveling to FC Kaiserslautern in the opening round of the German Cup.