Americans Abroad Ticker: Yunus Musah, Haji Wright, and more

Yunus Musah is expected to play a big role for La Liga side Valencia this season, but for now has to hope he can make it to opening day at full fitness.

Musah was substituted in the first half of Valencia’s 3-0 win over Castellon, being replaced by Adrian Gomez due to an undisclosed injury. The 18-year-old has made 36 combined first team appearances for the club since debuting in 2020.

Musah has earned six caps with the U.S. men’s national team and will be hoping to earn a call-up for Concacaf World Cup Qualifying this Fall.

Valencia has four more friendlies left on its schedule before opening league play on August 14 vs. Getafe.

Here’s a closer look at the current Americans Abroad news:

Haji Wright loaned to Turkish club Antalyaspor

Haji Wright is on his way to the Turkish Super Lig for the upcoming season.

Antalyaspor acquired Wright on a one-year loan spell from Danish club Sonderjyske, which includes an option to buy him outright. Wright had been linked with a move away from Sonderjyske this summer after not arriving for the team’s preseason camp.

The 24-year-old scored 13 goals in 37 appearances for Sonderjyske last season, helping the club fight off relegation from the top tier. The former Schalke forward will take the place of Lukas Podolski and Dever Orgill, who were released by Antalyaspor this summer.

Antalyaspor finished in 16th place out of 21 clubs in the Turkish Super Lig, four points clear of the relegation zone. Wright’s move to Turkey sees him join DeAndre Yedlin and Tyler Boyd as American players to be under contract in Turkey this Fall.

Hallescher reportedly aiming to give Boyd contract extension

Terrence Boyd has been Hallescher FC’s top goalscorer since arriving at the club and the German third tier side is reportedly looking to lock him up past 2022.

Hallescher is interested in signing Boyd to a contract extension, Liga3-Online reported Tuesday. Boyd’s contract with the club is set to expire in June 2022 which could see him leave as a free agent next summer.

Boyd has played in 71 matches for the club since signing in July 2019 from Toronto FC. He’s contributed 32 goals and 17 assists over that span, including scoring 18 goals during the 2020-21 campaign.

The 30-year-old is continuing to work up the club’s all-time goalscoring chart, currently sitting in seventh place. Frank Pastor has Hallescher’s record with 75, but Boyd’s rapid rate in the third tier could see him come close to surpassing the German.

Gooch leaves friendly with apparent injury

Lynden Gooch also suffered an injury on Wednesday, being replaced in the 26th minute of Sunderland’s 1-1 draw at York City. The 25-year-old winger/midfielder was replaced by Jack Diamond and did not return to the friendly.

Sunderland will hope Gooch’s injury isn’t long-term after the American recorded five goals and 13 assists across all competitions in 2020-21.

The Black Cats open their league schedule on August 7 at the Stadium of Light against Wigan Athletic. Sunderland missed out promotion in each of the last three seasons in League One.