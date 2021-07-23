Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Sargent, Aaronson, and more

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen will try to earn a quick bounce back to the German Bundesliga, but an opening day clash with fellow promotion hopefuls Hannover will be a strict first test in league play this weekend.

Sargent and his Bremen teammates welcome Hannover to town on Saturday, looking to kick off their 2. Bundesliga schedule with a positive result. The U.S. men’s national team forward has played a part in several Bremen goals during preseason camp, but now kicks off his fourth season as a professional in Germany.

Sargent continues to be linked with a move away from Bremen this summer, despite being one of the experienced players over the past few seasons. With Markus Anfang taking over for Florian Kohfeldt, Sargent will hope to impress his new manager with three points this weekend at home.

Elsewhere, Brenden Aaronson begins life at Red Bull Salzburg without Jesse Marsch as the club kicks off its Bundesliga campaign against Sturm Graz on Friday. Mark McKenzie and Genk begins its domestic season against Standard Liege in Belgium while Johnny Cardoso and Internacional continues its Serie A season against Athletico Paranaense. Christian Cappis begins his new chapter at club level with Danish top flight side Brondby.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Hannover on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Meppen on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Osnabruck face Duisburg on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Sturm Graz on Friday.

Thomas Roberts and SK Austria Klagenfurt face Wolfsberger on Sunday.

Belgium

First Division A

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Standard Liege on Friday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Gent on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Luzern on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis and Brondby face Viborg on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Randers on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Piast Gliwice on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Orebro face AIK on Monday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Halmstads on Monday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Atlas on Sunday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Santos Laguna on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Chivas on Saturday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield face Boca Juniors on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Estudiantes on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Athletico Paranaense on Sunday.