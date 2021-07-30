Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Weah, McKenzie, and more

Lille edged Paris Saint-Germain for the Ligue 1 title last season and will have its first crack at the French giants on Sunday in the French Super Cup Final.

Timothy Weah played a vital role for Christophe Galtier’s side in Lille’s triumph in France’s top flight last season, edging usual favorites PSG to the title. Weah scored five goals and registered one assist across all competitions, featuring not only in Ligue 1, but also in the Europa League.

The 21-year-old has a busy fall ahead of him with the hopes of making the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup Qualifying roster riding high. Weah will fight with Burak Yilmaz and Jonathan David for playing time for Lille this season and will have his first crack on Sunday at Bloomfield Stadium in Israel against his former club.

Elsewhere, Mark McKenzie and Genk kick off this weekend’s league slate in Belgium against Oostende. Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg take on Ried in Bundesliga play while Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face a trip to Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2. Bundesliga action. Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town kick off their domestic schedule against League One club Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup. Jordan Pefok and Young Boys face off with Grasshopper following their advancement in the UEFA Champions League qualifying stage.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

EFL Cup

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Turkgucu Munchen on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten and Osnabruck face Saarbrucken on Saturday.

France

Super Cup

Tim Weah and Lille face Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Ried on Sunday.

Thomas Roberts and SK Austria Klagenfurt face Admira Moedling on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez and SKN St. Poelten face FC Liefering on Friday.

Belgium

First Division A

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Oostende on Friday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Sporting Charleroi on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jordan Pefok and Young Boys face Grasshopper on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis and Brondby face Vejle on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Aron Johannsson and Lech Poznan face Gornik Zabrze on Friday.

Ben Lederman is OUT (Injury) for Rakow.

Scotland

Premiership

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen face Ian Harkes and Dundee United on Sunday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Kisvarda on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Orebro face Sirius on Monday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Hammarby on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Monterrey on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Club America on Saturday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield face San Lorenzo on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Club Atletico Platense on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Cuiaba on Saturday.