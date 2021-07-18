Atlanta United fires head coach Gabriel Heinze

Gabriel Heinze believed he would have a chance to turn around Atlanta United’s struggling season, but the front office had other plans regarding the future of the club. Atlanta United announced on Sunday that Heinze was fired as head coach, following a 1-0 loss on Saturday to the New England Revolution. Assistant Coach Rob Valentino will take over as interim head coach going forward.

“This was certainly not a decision we wanted to make at this point in our season, but it was the right one for the club,” said Atlanta United President Darren Eales. “Gabi is a talented coach and is undeniably passionate about his craft and the sport of soccer. We are grateful to him for his service; and wish him all the best in the future.”

Heinze joined Atlanta United in 2020 after two-and-a-half years at Argentine club Velez Sarsfield. He led the Five Stripes to a 2-4-7 record to date for the 2021 MLS Regular Season, but the club had failed to win any of its last eight matches. The Argentine was recently in the firing line of Five Stripes fans after leaving star striker Josef Martinez out of the squad due to an internal issue. Martinez did not dress for the club on Saturday, and overall the club has scored the second-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference and fourth fewest out of 26 MLS clubs. Atlanta United will try to earn a first win since May 15 when it travels to face FC Cincinnati.