Christian Pulisic, Chelsea using Champions League success to stay confident for 2021-22

“The whole thing was kind of unreal,” Pulisic said in a club interview. “I don’t know, winning it has never really fully hit me I don’t think. Maybe it will in more time. I think it will take me a couple of years for it to really sink in.

“It’s just a really proud moment in my career, to be involved in a success like that. I think a lot of the guys will go into this season nice and confident and that’s really important, and also everyone is hungry to win more which is the best thing you can have in the team. We all just want to keep on getting better.”

Pulisic finished his second season at Chelsea with six goals and four assists in 43 combined appearances, and also delivered several other strong individual performances, even if it didn’t lead with him getting on the scoresheet. Following Chelsea’s triumph over EPL rivals Manchester City in Portugal, Pulisic joined up with the USMNT and delivered the game-winning penalty kick in a 3-2 extra time victory over Concacaf rivals Mexico in the Nations League Final.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania native comfortably beat Guillermo Ochoa to the top corner with his spot kick, and helped grind out the victory in Colorado. Pulisic has continued to develop into a top talent in Europe and has also become a true leader for the USMNT heading into this fall’s grueling World Cup Qualifying schedule.