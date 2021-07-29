Concacaf Gold Cup Semifinals: USMNT vs. Qatar (SBI Live Commentary)

The U.S. men’s national team will look to secure a return to the Concacaf Gold Cup final, but standing in the way is a dangerous opponent the Americans have never faced before.

The USMNT faces Qatar at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas in Thursday night’s Gold Cup semifinal (7:30 p.m., FS1/Univision/TUDN) and it’s a classic battle between the tournament’s stingiest defense and its most high-scoring attack.

The high-flying Qataris are reigning Asian champions, and are undefeated in Gold Cup play, having scored a tournament-high 12 goals. They face a USMNT defense that has allowed just one goal in four matches, which came via penalty kick, and with Miles Robinson and James Sands anchoring the middle, the Americans will look to try and neutralize that potent Qatar attack.

Here is the starting lineup the USMNT will deploy against Qatar:

The winner of Thursday’s semifinal will face the winner of the Mexico/Canada semifinal on Sunday in Las Vegas in the Concacaf Gold Cup final.

