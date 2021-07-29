Concacaf Gold Cup Semifinals: USMNT vs. Qatar (SBI Live Commentary)

The U.S. men’s national team will look to secure a return to the Concacaf Gold Cup final, but standing in the way is a dangerous opponent the Americans have never faced before.
The USMNT faces Qatar at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas in Thursday night’s Gold Cup semifinal (7:30 p.m., FS1/Univision/TUDN) and it’s a classic battle between the tournament’s stingiest defense and its most high-scoring attack.
The high-flying Qataris are reigning Asian champions, and are undefeated in Gold Cup play, having scored a tournament-high 12 goals. They face a USMNT defense that has allowed just one goal in four matches, which came via penalty kick, and with Miles Robinson and James Sands anchoring the middle, the Americans will look to try and neutralize that potent Qatar attack.
Here is the starting lineup the USMNT will deploy against Qatar:
The winner of Thursday’s semifinal will face the winner of the Mexico/Canada semifinal on Sunday in Las Vegas in the Concacaf Gold Cup final.
No offense in the middle of the pitch for the US. In one sequence US had the ball in transition and Lleget stepped on the ball and then he and Acosta passed back and forth four times without looking anywhere but at each other allowing Qatar to set up their block. Neither Lleget or Acosta are even faking that their going to turn just straight back or sideways everytime. Qatar quite chasing after 15 minutes because they didn’t have to move. When Lleget finally turned a couple times we had free kicks in good areas. This game is is screaming for Williamson.
Dike and Arriola were either losing possession or totally unavailable for the ball all half. A halftime change is in order here. Qatar realt should be ahead
Sub Arriola and Dike they are both useless
HT: Qatar 0 – USMNT 0. Hasn’t been pretty at all from the USMNT so far and if not for Matt Turner, Qatar could easily have a two goal advantage. Maybe Gregg Berhalter needs a change in his squad at the break. Something needs to change for the Americans to break through. More to come
Qatar with less possession at 40%, 10 more shots at goal and more dangerous looking. Could be worse but it is obvious the transition is horrible and failing by this US MLS team.
Been quite the opposite performances from the USMNT fullbacks. Shaq Moore has made himself available and delivered some dangerous passes. Sam Vines on the other hand has missed chances to connect with his teammates.
Quick feet from Lletget there to get out of pressure and the first yellow card goes to Boudiaf. 41′
I hope the players see that the refs are terrible!
Shaq Moore down after the corner kick. Stretched a little awkwardly there to clear the cross from Afif.
USMNT really needs to get a grip of this match. Qatar is owning the chances and if not for Turner, it’s 2-0. Need Busio, Acosta, and Lletget to start holding possession and directing traffic.
Would rather have Zardes than Arriola out wide. Arriola just appears non threatening
Roldan would be a good option to replace Arriola. Would help with possession and can provide service.
Zardes will replace Dike in the second half, the question is what minute?
Great ball in from Moore, but Dike can’t get to it before Barsham. 31′
Promising pass into Dike from Shaq Moore, but Dike’s first touch lets him down. He needed to get on that and at least get a shot on goal, but the chance is wasted.
0-0, 32nd Minute.
Everytime busio touches the ball guaranteed back pass…why?
He’s wary of forcing things and sparking a Qatar counter. He had a lot of turnovers in the first half against Jamaica and I’m sure he was instructed to be more careful, especially given Qatar’s dangerous attackers.
Understood Ives and thank you for the response. But he does lack looking around his surroundings. He looks at the ball, in one of the plays had he looked he would had notice Moore was open to his right.
Mckennie and Adams in contrast are good at doing that looking at their surroundings prior to getting the ball.
Hasn’t been the best start for the USMNT tonight. Sloppy from a few players and overall Qatar looking the more likely to score. 29′
There are scattered thunderstorms across the state, including one east of Austin. The cable has gone out a couple of times and is still rebooting, so I’m watching over the air in Spanish for the moment. So far the guys in Spanish were amazed at the latest TWO (or more?) saves from Turner, and have observed that much of the US defense looks nervous.
At least the stadium is finally filling up after the usual rush-hour delay, though many of those young, loud, unmasked people are probably heavily breathing the Delta variant all over each other.
Moore does well to bait Qatar’s left back there and win the corner kick. 26′
Another great reaction save from Turner bails the USMNT out again. Would’ve been 1-0 for sure.
Whoa, Matt Turner with a HUGE save to keep a James Sands own-goal out of the net. Sands accidentally re-directs a long-range Qatar shot on goal, and Turner dives to his right to keep it out.
0-0, 20th minute
Qatar’s turn to work the ball around now. Looks like we will see a lot of Kellyn Acosta man-marking Afif when he drops deep for possession.
Shaq Moore does well to stand tall and keep Afif at bay.
Hoppe with a good chance to test Barsham and the goalkeeper can’t handle cleanly. Arriola’s rebound attempt is saved, but the offsides flag comes up.
Best early chance for the USMNT, and seeing Qatar’s goalkeeper spill it should instruct the USA to consider taking some longer shots to keep testing this keeper.
Ali with the miss just past the post. James Sands with the poor giveaway and Qatar moves fast on the counter. USMNT living dangerously early. 7′
Dangerous chance for Qatar, hit out on the break after a USA turnover, but the chance is pulled wide of goal. The USMNT defense lucky not to give up the opener there.
Nice hard challenge early on from Busio. He’ll have plenty of defensive work to do tonight.
Good evening everybody. The action is underway in Austin. 5th minute and no early goals tonight (yet).
The USMNT holding possession early and working passes side-to-side. Eventually a pass is hit up for Dike, but it’s too far and out. Qatar content with giving USMNT possession.