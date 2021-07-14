Gold Cup Rewind: Panama-Qatar combine for 6 goals, Honduras trounces Grenada

The final group, Group D, started play Tuesday night in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. Honduras convincingly grabbed the lead in Group D by trouncing Grenada.

Qatar-Panama shed a slow start for a wild second half in which two penalty kicks resulted in a draw. One current and two former MLS players scored for Honduras in a rout of Grenada.

Qatar 3, Panama 3

Akram Afif 48′, Ali Almoez 53′, Hasan Al Haydos 63′ (pen)) – (Rolando Blackburn 51′, 58′, Eric Davis 79′ (pen))

Qatar, invited to the tournament as a guest nation, unexpectedly challenged Panama all 90 minutes. Six second-half goals comprised the highest-scoring game yet in this summer’s Gold Cup.

Qatar broke a 2-2 tie with a penalty kick in the 63rd minute. Hasan Al Haydos sent the goalkeeper diving with a cheeky, perfectly executed Panenka penalty kick.

He went with the Panenka 😳 Qatar goes back out in front after a penalty is awarded pic.twitter.com/8AzbGqkzNb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 14, 2021

Fifteen minutes later, Panama answered at the penalty spot. Eric Davis scored to keep Panama with a strong chance of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Rolando Blackburn scored twice for Panama early in the second half. The match included 12 shots on goal, 26 total shots and six total saves.

Honduras 4, Grenada 0

(Jerry Bengtson 28′, Edwin Solano 52′, Johnny Leveron 86′, Romell Quioto 88′)

Honduras took the early lead in Group D, breaking Grenada down early and completing the rout late in the match.

Former New England Revolution forward Jerry Bengtson opened scoring in the 28th minute, capitalizing on a goal-line mistouch by Grenada’s goalkeeper. Edwin Solano added another goal to start the second half.

Grenada created some chances in the first half and appeared to be in the match if it could score, but Honduras made the difference by substituting on Johnny Leveron, Romell Quioto and Alberth Elis.

Leveron, a former Whitecaps defender, scored on a beautiful run straight through Grenada’s defense for the third goal.

Honduras goes up 3-0! 🇭🇳 pic.twitter.com/wlYNoGQpwy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 14, 2021

CF Montreal forward Romell Quioto scored two minutes later to hand Los Catrachos an encouraging win to start the Gold Cup.