Hoppe winner lifts USMNT past Jamaica into Gold Cup semifinals

Matthew Hoppe was just seconds away from being substituted when Cristian Roldan struck a floating cross to the back-post that brought with it a chance to decide a tightly-contested Gold Cup quarterfinal.
Having been denied by Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake on multiple occasions, Hoppe made sure his last chance wouldn’t be wasted, heading home Roldan’s cross for the lone goal in a hard-fought 1-0 win for the U.S. men’s national team over Jamaica on Sunday night.
On a night when the U.S. attack struggled to find a way past Blake, it was the American defense delivering another strong outing, as Miles Robinson and James Sands led the backline while Matt Turner made five saves to record his third shutout in four Gold Cup matches.
The Americans found themselves locked in a hard-fought battle in the first half, with the Jamaicans bullying the USMNT, which started slowly as the young lineup deployed by Berhalter struggled to get a hold of the game.
The Americans showed more composure in the second half and slowly began taking control of the match, but the goal still didn’t come, in part because of impact made by second-half substitutes Gyasi Zardes and Cristian Roldan, who helped boost the attack when they came in for Daryl Dike and Paul Arriola, two players who struggled to make their mark on the match.
It was Roldan who helped deliver the winner when he floated a cross from the right wing to the back-post, where Zardes and Hoppe crashed into the penalty area, With Zardes attracting attention from Blake, it cleared the way for Hoppe to deliver a free header for the winner.
The Americans will now take on Qatar in the Gold Cup semifinals on Thursday in Austin, Texas.
Busio is consistently disappointing me at the moment. If he’s heralded as ‘the American Pirlo’, he should probably try to pass the ball forward every once and a while. Good job on the defensive end, yes, but we need someone in the midfield to pick his head up and ping a dangerous pass. Tyler Adams does it well, but I wish we had a better plan B option.
Agree, he is overhyped and I don’t think he is ready for serie A. Not only is he backpassing but his passes were compromising the defense players he was giving the ball too. Very dissapointing.
As one who has been trying to put some brakes on the hype, he is still very raw, but he was noticeably better this game than before. I wouldn’t pencil him on the roster for World Cup qualifying, but he is showing some promise and should be nurtured along. One thing t5hat seems clear to me is that our young European based players are considerably better than our young MLS based players, with maybe a couple of exceptions (Miles Robinson over Mark McKenzie at this point, for one example).
I thought Busio was much more effective than he was against Canada. He made several tackles cleaning winning the ball off bigger, stronger players.
Also Vines did well, at least in part because he was less likely to get caught up than he was vs Canada, probably because he did not try to get inside the 18, stopping about 30 yards out.(that may have been due to the change in formation.)
Robinson and Sands did very well as did Turner in goal and Moore continued his run of great games.
Acosta was guilty of some give-aways in bad spots, but overall he was effective in preventing Jamaica from advancing through the middle of the midfield (not that they tried much).
I thought it was clear from the beginning that if Jamaica failed to score off their high press strategy at the beginning that the US would eventually prevail. However, I did not expect the US would dominate possession that much once the high press dropped off, yet fail to turn that possession into many good chances on goal. The attack needed to be quicker and more creative, it was just too easy for Jaimaca to defend.