Joe Scally earning first team chances ahead of new Bundesliga season

Borussia Monchengladbach is looking to get back into the race for European qualification in 2021-22 and American defender Joe Scally could play a vital part for the club this season.

Scally joined Gladbach in January from MLS club NYCFC and has raised eyebrows in his first training camp with the senior team this summer. The former NYCFC Homegrown made his senior debut last weekend, playing in a 2-2 friendly draw for Adi Hutter’s side against Viktoria Koln.

After earning several opportunities with the under-23 side in the second half of last season, Scally is on the cusp of earning a first-team role in the squad this fall.

🇺🇲 RB, Joe Scally, looking impressive with this run in Monchengladbach's friendly today pic.twitter.com/jrrjg314Ke — Evan Gilkey (On-Loan 🇮🇹) (@Pawgba) July 10, 2021

“Joe has been able to fit in quickly at Borussia,” said Gladbach Academy Director Roland Virkus. “He’s really gone from zero to 100. I have never seen a young player that goes into challenges as hard as he does, while not being nasty.

“He’s very aggressive, athletic and in great shape,” Virkus said. “He’s also a strong player. He made his debut for the U-23s when the team was going through a tough time and impressed over time.”

The 18-year-old only totaled 128 minutes during his time with NYCFC’s first team, but it didn’t stop him from impressing in his first six months with Gladbach. Scally scored one goal in 15 appearances for club’s under-23 team, finishing with over 1,200 minutes of action and getting a first a first-hand taste of the Regionalliga.

Gladbach missed out on a European qualification spot last season, but has high goals to return under Hutter during this campaign. Scally will fight with veterans Stefan Lainer and Michael Lang for minutes at the right back spot as Gladbach moves closer to its domestic opener in early August.

Scally has earned an early opportunity under Hutter during preseason camp and will now look to continue moving forward as friendly matches ramp up.

“As a kid, everyone dreams of playing football in Europe, in one of the top five leagues. Being able to play in Germany is a dream and I couldn’t be happier about it. I’m very glad to be here and take on this new challenge,” Scally said in January after arriving in Germany.

The former U.S. under-17 men’s national team player could earn his competitive debut on Aug. 7 against FC Kaiserslutern in the first round of German Cup competition. Gladbach kicks off its Bundesliga schedule on Aug. 13 at home against defending champion Bayern Munich.