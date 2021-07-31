MLS Friday Scoreboard: NYCFC rolls past Crew, Orlando City edges Atlanta United, and more

Another busy weekend of MLS regular season action got underway on Friday night with New York City FC picking up the result of the night in a romping victory over the Columbus Crew.

Ronny Deila’s side scored two goals in each half to roll past the Crew 4-1 at Yankee Stadium. Four different players got on the scoresheet for NYCFC, who extended its winning run to three matches and exacted revenge on the Crew for a loss earlier this summer.

Orlando City stole three points at the death against rivals Atlanta United, using an 87th minute winner from Nani to continue the Five Stripes’ winless run. Despite taking two different leads, the Five Stripes coughed up a chance to snap its 10-match winless run.

Here’s a closer look at Friday’s MLS results:

NYCFC 4, Crew 1 (Final)

(Valentin Castellanos 14′, Thiago Andrade 35′, Keaton Parks 51′, Santiago Rodriguez 71′) – (Pedro Santos 90+7′)

Man of the Match: Keaton Parks. Parks scored the third goal for NYCFC on the night and also delivered a strong performance in the heart of Ronny Deila’s midfield. He helped shut down the playmaking abilities of Lucas Zelarayan and Darlington Nagbe, winning two tackles and making three interceptions.

Moment of the Match: The Crew were already in trouble heading into halftime and Parks’ goal truly sucked any comeback hopes out of the squad. Columbus was outplayed all over Yankee Stadium and saw its six-match unbeaten run snapped as a result of it.

Match to Forget: Jonathan Mensah normally holds his own against opposing forwards in MLS, but on Friday he was put under countless pressure by Valentin Castellanos, who scored for the second match in a row.

Orlando City 3, Atlanta United 2 (Final)

(Kyle Smith 43′, Silvester van der Water 79′, Nani 87′) – (Josef Martinez 1′, Marcelino Moreno 66′)

Man of the Match: Nani. The Portuguese star scored the game-winning goal of the match in dramatic fashion, while also assisting on the opening goal of the match for Orlando City. He won seven of his 10 individual battles on the night and was all over the field for the Lions.

Moment of the Match: Nani’s goal continued Atlanta United’s struggles, costing the Five Stripes a chance at an important point on the road. His finish via a header in the box, completed the comeback for the Lions, helping them pick up a second victory out of the past three matches.

Match to Forget: Matheus Rossetto played the entire match for Atlanta United, but overall struggled to get anything going for the club. He lost possession three times (game-high) and was outdone by Maurcio Pereyra, who has a strong evening.