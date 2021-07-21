MLS Midweek Preview: Timbers host LAFC, Union face Orlando City, and more

Red-hot Los Angeles FC will look to extend its three-match winning streak by winning in the hostile environment of Providence Park while the Philadelphia Union travels to Orlando to face Orlando City in two of the headlining clashes of a stacked midweek MLS schedule.

The Timbers snapped a two-match losing run on Saturday thanks to Jeremy Ebobisse’s late winning goal against FC Dallas while LAFC defeated Real Salt Lake for the second time in three weeks.

The Union visit Orlando City for their first meeting of the season. Jim Curtin’s men halted a three-match winless skid with a 2-1 win against D.C. United, and will look to extend Orlando City’s current three-game winless slide.

Elsewhere, Austin FC welcomes the Seattle Sounders to town while Nashville SC takes on the Columbus Crew away from home.

Here is look at the top midweek MLS matches, and the stacked schedule of action:

Portland Timbers vs. LAFC

(Wednesday, 10:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1)

Don’t look now but LAFC looks to be finding its groove during the busy summer schedule. Bob Bradley’s team has won three matches in a row for the first time in 2021 and is continuing to be led by its star-studded attack. Carlos Vela, Diego Rossi, and Jose Cifuentes have all contributed goals over the winning run and will be keen to keep that form going in Portland.

Jeremy Ebobisse’s late winner helped the Portland Timbers snap a two-match losing run on Saturday in a 1-0 triumph over FC Dallas. The Timbers are without midfielder Eryk Williamson, who continues his involvement with the U.S. men’s national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup. Central defenders Larrys Mabiala and Dario Zuparic will need to be ready to go to deal with LAFC’s attack if Portland wants a result.

Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union

(Thursday, 7:30 p.m, ESPN)

One point separates the Philadelphia Union and Orlando City in the Eastern Conference standings and both teams will be eager to pick up the full three points on Thursday. Jim Curtin’s Union defeated DC United 2-1 over the weekend, which saw Sergio Santos deliver a strong outing with one goal and one assist. Jamiro Monteiro’s return from suspension will give Curtin plenty to consider involving his midfield options, meaning someone will be forced to the bench.

Orlando City is in need of a good performance against the Union after failing to win any of its past three matches. The Lions tied Toronto FC 1-1 at BMO Field on Saturday and will need to be strong defensively against the Union’s dynamic setup. Andres Perea will be the player to watch for Oscar Pareja’s side as he deals with the rotational midfield that the Union possesses.

Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders

(Thursday, 9:30pm, ESPN)

The Seattle Sounders may have more than double the points that Austin FC does, but Brian Schmetzer’s side will be under some pressure to rebound from its first loss of 2021. Seattle remains without both Cristian and Alex Roldan due to Gold Cup duty, but still has plenty of options to choose from offensively. Raul Ruidiaz and Fredy Montero are the likely pair of forwards to start for Seattle.

Austin FC has only won once in its past five matches, slipping out of the playoff places for now. Josh Wolff’s side tied Seattle 0-0 back in May, showing they can contend with some of the best teams that MLS has to offer. Diego Fagundez and Cecelio Dominguez headline the attacking options for Austin FC and have six combined goals between them in 2021.

Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC

(Wednesday, 7:30pm, ESPN+)

Nashville SC visits Lower.com Field for the first time in its history on Wednesday, facing off with defending MLS Cup winners Columbus Crew. Gary Smith’s side are rolling right now, extending its unbeaten run to five matches on Saturday with a 4-1 victory. Hany Mukhtar is coming off a hat trick against the Chicago Fire while Nashville overall has 12 goals scored during this unbeaten run.

Columbus snapped a four-match winless run on Saturday with a 2-1 triumph over NYCFC, one that saw the Crew’s key player step up. Lucas Zelarayan and Darlington Nagbe each scored in the victory while Eloy Room made six saves in goal. Caleb Porter will need more from his star players to end Nashville’s unbeaten run and move ahead of them in the table.

NYCFC vs. CF Montreal

(Wednesday, 7:30pm, ESPN+)

CF Montreal takes the trip to Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, looking to extend its lead over NYCFC even more. Wilfried Nancy’s group is flying under the radar over the past few weeks, wining three of its last five matches. Mason Toye leads the way with three goals in his last two appearances while Ahmed Hamdi also has two goals in his last match.

NYCFC has lost its last two matches and are in need of a boost offensively. Valentin Castellanos is ice cold in front of goal while Ismael Tajouri-Shradi hasn’t scored in his last three appearances. Jesus Medina and Maxi Moralez will be relied on to spark Ronny Deila’s attack as NYCFC tries to exact revenge for a July 7 defeat.

Here’s a list of the rest of this week’s action:

Wednesday

Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution – 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls – 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. DC United – 8 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United – 8 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. San Jose Earthquakes – 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas – 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy – 10 p.m.