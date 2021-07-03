MLS Week 10 Scoreboard: Crew host Revolution, Red Bulls visit Orlando City, and more

Saturday’s MLS schedule features plenty of Eastern Conference teams on display, including a pair of matches which see some of the top attacking options in the league square off.
The Columbus Crew opens Lower.com Field in the opening match of Saturday’s nine-game slate, welcoming Eastern Conference leaders New England Revolution to town. Caleb Porter’s side sits eight points back of the conference leaders, and will try to exact revenge for a 1-0 loss back in mid-May.
Lucas Zelarayan and Carles Gil headline the attacking talent in that contest, with both players known for the spectacular.
Orlando City looks to extend its winning run to four matches as the Lions welcome the New York Red Bulls to Exploria Stadium. Nani and Daryl Dike are among the in-form players for Oscar Pareja’s side, while New York sees striker duo Patryk Klimala and Fabio get another chance to work together.
Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Union visits Nashville SC for the first-ever meeting between the clubs while Minnesota United welcomes the struggling San Jose Earthquakes to Allianz Field. The lone late night matchups sees Bob Bradley’s LAFC visit Real Salt Lake, who only has one win in its past five matches.
Here is a closer look at Saturday’s MLS schedule:
MLS Week 10 Scoreboard
Crew, Revolution – 5 p.m.
DC United, Toronto FC – 5:30 p.m.
CF Montreal, Inter Miami CF – 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City, Red Bulls – 7:30 p.m.
Fire, Atlanta United – 8 p.m.
Minnesota United, Earthquakes – 8 p.m.
Nashville SC, Union – 8 p.m.
Dynamo, FC Cincinnati – 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake, LAFC – 10 p.m.
Thursday
Austin FC 4, Timbers 1 – Final
