MLS Week 10 Scoreboard: Crew host Revolution, Red Bulls visit Orlando City, and more

Saturday’s MLS schedule features plenty of Eastern Conference teams on display, including a pair of matches which see some of the top attacking options in the league square off.

The Columbus Crew opens Lower.com Field in the opening match of Saturday’s nine-game slate, welcoming Eastern Conference leaders New England Revolution to town. Caleb Porter’s side sits eight points back of the conference leaders, and will try to exact revenge for a 1-0 loss back in mid-May.

Lucas Zelarayan and Carles Gil headline the attacking talent in that contest, with both players known for the spectacular.

Orlando City looks to extend its winning run to four matches as the Lions welcome the New York Red Bulls to Exploria Stadium. Nani and Daryl Dike are among the in-form players for Oscar Pareja’s side, while New York sees striker duo Patryk Klimala and Fabio get another chance to work together.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Union visits Nashville SC for the first-ever meeting between the clubs while Minnesota United welcomes the struggling San Jose Earthquakes to Allianz Field. The lone late night matchups sees Bob Bradley’s LAFC visit Real Salt Lake, who only has one win in its past five matches.

Here is a closer look at Saturday’s MLS schedule:

MLS Week 10 Scoreboard

Crew, Revolution – 5 p.m.

DC United, Toronto FC – 5:30 p.m.

CF Montreal, Inter Miami CF – 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City, Red Bulls – 7:30 p.m.

Fire, Atlanta United – 8 p.m.

Minnesota United, Earthquakes – 8 p.m.

Nashville SC, Union – 8 p.m.

Dynamo, FC Cincinnati – 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake, LAFC – 10 p.m.

Thursday

Austin FC 4, Timbers 1 – Final

(Jon Gallagher 28′, Diego Fagundez 33′, Alex Ring 77′, Hector Jimenez 81′) – (Jeremy Ebobisse 45 +7′)

Man of the Match: Alex Ring not only scored a great goal for Austin FC, but the Finnish international was all over the field in a lopsided win. Ring completed the most passes in the match (103) and finished with a 94% passing completion rate. His quality was on display once again.

Moment of the Match: Ring’s goal truly padded Austin FC’s lead at 3-1 before Hector Jimenez got in on the fun later in the second-half.

Match to Forget: Take your pick, the entire Portland Timbers backline was atrocious in the defeat, failing to deal with the skillfulness of Austin FC’s playmakers and not limiting the attacking options of Jon Gallagher and Diego Fagundez.