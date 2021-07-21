Orlando City's Chris Mueller set to join European team at end of MLS season

Chris Mueller is in his fourth season with Orlando City, and it will be his last one with the team.

Orlando City announced on Wednesday evening that Mueller has signed a pre-contract with a European club. The Lions stated that they had been in talks with Mueller over a new contract, but that the 24-year-old winger has informed them of his decision to join an overseas side after the conclusion of the 2021 MLS season.

Mueller will finish out the current campaign with the team that drafted him sixth overall in the 2018 MLS Draft. The U.S. Men’s National Team player has made a total of 96 regular-season appearances for Orlando City since then, starting 63 matches, scoring 20 goals, and delivering 22 assists.

This season, Mueller has started in seven of the 13 MLS games he has featured in. He has recorded two goals and four assists thus far.

Mueller has been linked to interest from teams in Belgium and Scotland, and his status as a looming free agent makes him an even more appealing player on the transfer market.