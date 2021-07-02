Press and Mewis shine as USWNT rolls over Mexico

The U.S. Women’s National Team looked sharp in their first of two Send-Off Series games against Mexico on Thursday night, topping their Concacaf rivals by a 4-0 margin.

Christen Press was the star of the show with her two goals, which makes it three scored in her last two games.

Samantha Mewis led the way in the first half by getting involved with both goals, setting the Americans up to put things on cruise control as they withstood the torrential downpour in East Hartford, Connecticut.

The highlight of the night belongs to Tobin Heath, who has been sidelined all year recovering from a knee injury. She fired off a golazo to silence any of her Olympic selection doubters mere seconds after stepping on the field as a second-half substitute.

OH MY GOODNESS @TobinHeath 😱 She comes into the games and seconds later scores for the @USWNT pic.twitter.com/3y0kIY130n — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2021

As far as an encouraging team goal, the build-up which bared the fruit of the game’s second goal inspired some confidence. Mewis, Megan Rapinoe, and Press combined to punish El Tri with some unselfish play.

The opener was also memorable, with Samantha Mewis getting some help from sister Kristie to set up her 23rd career international goal.

The game was already well in hand when Press put a stamp on it in the 85th minute. Tierna Davidson assisted her by placing the ball on a dime at the mouth of the goal. Press’ job was simple from there and she executed with authority.

What a finish by @ChristenPress 💪 She scores her second of the night for the @USWNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/00CVSD8Wrl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2021

The early lead laid the groundwork for a comfortable win for the Americans who were swinging the hammer all evening. In the end, the USWNT managed to own 58% of the ball and outshoot their opponent 29-5.

Heading into the Olympics, the lopsided win should leave the team feeling confident. Improving upon it in Monday’s rematch presents a real challenge, though. Look for Heath to get more minutes, and perhaps see the return of Julie Ertz who also earned an Olympic invite despite missing significant time with injury.

The two sides will see each other once again on June 5, also at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. That will be the USWNT’s last tune-up before boarding the flight to Tokyo for the Olympics.