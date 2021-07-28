Report: Columbus to host USMNT-Costa Rica WCQ match in October

The U.S. men’s national team is reportedly set to have two World Cup Qualifying matches in Ohio between October-November this fall.

Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field will host the World Cup Qualifying match between the USMNT. and Costa Rica on October 13, Massive Report reported. The news comes on the same day that TQL Stadium in Cincinnati was chosen as the host venue for a November 12 qualifier between the Americans and Concacaf rivals Mexico.

Columbus and historic Crew Stadium has been the home for five USMNT-Mexico men’s world cup qualifiers, including four 2-0 wins for the Americans which took on a life of their own as “Dos a Cero” matches. Mexico won 2-1 over the USMNT in Columbus back in 2016, which was one of the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.

The USMNT has won its last three head-to-head matches against Costa Rica, albeit all friendlies in shutout fashion. However, the Americans have lost each of its last three qualifying matches against Costa Rica, last defeating Los Ticos in a qualifier back in 2013.

Gregg Berhalter’s side opens its World Cup qualifying schedule on Sept. 2 at El Salvador, followed by a home game against Canada in Nashville on Sept. 5 and a match at Honduras on Sept. 8.