Report: DeAndre Yedlin tests positive for COVID-19

DeAndre Yedlin’s future at Galatasaray is already up in the air and now the American defender will not feature in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League qualifying first leg.

Galatasaray announced its squad list on Tuesday and Yedlin’s name was not on the list for the trip to PSV. The club has not made an official announcement on why Yedlin was not included, Sportskeeda reported Tuesday that Yedlin and teammate Emre Akbaba have tested positive for COVID-19.

Yedlin is heading into his first full season with Galatasaray after arriving in Turkey from Newcastle United in January. Despite being linked with a move away from the club this summer, SBI learned that Yedlin’s focus remains on Galatasaray heading into the new season.

The 27-year-old made 12 appearances for the club during the second half of the 2020-21 season, scoring one goal and registering one assist. Yedlin is fighting with Omar Elabdellaoui for the starting job in Fatih Terim’s squad going forward.

Galatasaray heads to PSV for the first leg on Wednesday before returning to Turkey for the second leg on July 28. The club kicks off its league schedule on August 14 against Giresunspor.