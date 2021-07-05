Reports: Manchester City continues pursuit of Antonee Robinson

Antonee Robinson delivered an impressive first season in the English Premier League and following Fulham’s relegation to the second-tier, the young defender is reportedly linked with a move back to the top-flight.

Defending EPL Champions Manchester City is linked with a transfer for Robinson, multiple outlets stated Monday. There is no word on whether Fulham will listen to offers for Robinson, but the Citizens have kept Robinson on their transfer target list.

Robinson earned a move to Craven Cottage in August 2020 following Wigan Athletic’s relegation to League One and impressed for Scott Parker’s side. The 23-year-old left back totaled 28 appearances for the London-based club, finishing with over 2,100 minutes of action in his debut EPL season.

The former Everton defender was previously linked with a move to AC Milan earlier in 2020, but an irregular heart rhythm ended his chances for a move to Serie A at the time.

Robinson has earned 12 caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team to date, appearing in 11 friendlies and a 1-0 victory over Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

Manchester City currently has Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko at the left back position and Robinson’s move to the Etihad Stadium would connect him with international teammate Zack Steffen.