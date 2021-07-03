Reports: Tyler Boyd left off Besiktas preseason squad

Tyler Boyd’s stock at Turkish club Besiktas has continued to take a hit with the U.S. Men’s National Team winger set to miss the club’s preseason camp.

Boyd was one of several players left off the club’s preseason roster, which also included Domagoj Vida, Cyle Larin, Umut Nayir, Emre Bilgin, Serdar Saatçi and Ajdin Hasic, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The winger will continue to train at the club’s facilities until he finds a new situation, according to a report from MyNet.

Besiktas has been forced to make roster moves due to a change in the league’s roster policy that only allows teams to keep 14 foreign players at maximum.

The 26-year-old is set to be one of many players transferred out this summer, and Sivasspor remains in the mix to re-acquire Boyd permanently. Boyd joined Besiktas in July 2019 and has since totaled 34 appearances with four goals scored and one assist registered.

Boyd scored five goals in 15 appearances with Sivasspor during the second half of the Super Lig season in 2020-21, helping them finish in the top five.

Born in New Zealand, Boyd has earned 10 caps for the USMNT to date, scoring two goals and appearing in the Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League. He last appeared for the USMNT in November 2019, assisting once in a 4-0 victory over Cuba.

Despite having two years left on his contract at Besiktas, Boyd’s time looks to be over in Istanbul not long after it started.