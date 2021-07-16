SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Daryl Dike

Daryl Dike made his second U.S. men’s national team start a memorable one, and in the process boosted his prospects of earning more of them.

The Orlando City striker scored a pair of goals, and forced an own-goal in Thursday’s 6-1 romp over Martinique, a performance that earned Dike SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors.

From the onset it was all Dike, with the 21 year-old striker showing his aerial prowess in the 14th minute and heading home a Matthew Hoppe cross to give the USMNT a 1-0 lead.

It was a new system on display for the USMNT, with Dike playing as the lead striker in a 3-5-2 formation, but the Orlando City striker was a consistent threat during his 67 minutes on the field, connecting well with strike partner Hoppe early on, and showing his ability to dribble past people later in the match.

In the 23rd minute, Dike headed a loose ball in the penalty area back on frame and forced an own goal to make it 2-0.

Dike’s best play of the night came when he scored the fourth goal of the night, muscling his way past the Martinique defense and chipping the goalkeeper to put the match way out of reach.

Dike beat out James Sands, Matthew Hoppe and Gianluca Busio for Man of the Match honors.

