SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Matt Turner

Matt Turner has statistically been one of the best goalkeepers at the Concacaf Gold Cup and the New England Revolution No. 1 showed exactly why in Thursday’s semifinal round.

Turner made a pair of key first half saves for the U.S. men’s national team, earning SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors in a 1-0 victory over Qatar. The New Jersey native also stood firm during a second half penalty kick, watching as Qatar captain Hassan Al Haidos sky his effort over the bar.

The 25-year-old’s first top save came in the opening 20 minutes after James Sands’ deflection looked ready to fall in the bottom-left corner. Turner dove to his right and got a fingertip to save the effort.

Turner was at it again in the 21st minute, diving to his left to repel Abdelaziz Hatim’s effort from finding the bottom-right corner. A deflected pass from Akram Afif fell to the wide open Hatim, but he could only watch as Turner denied him from close range.

While Turner won’t get credited for a save on the penalty kick miss by Hassan Al Haidos in the 61st minute, he did stand firm to force a mis-kick from the Qatar midfielder.

Turner watched the rest of the way as substitutes Nicholas Gioacchini and Gyasi Zardes combined to score the winning goal for the USMNT in the 81st minute.

Turner’s performance forced him slightly ahead of Zardes, Miles Robinson, and Matthew Hoppe for Man of the Match honors.

What did you think of Turner’s performance? Who was your pick for Man of the Match?

Share your thoughts below.