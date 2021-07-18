SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Miles Robinson

Miles Robinson came into the Concacaf Gold Cup looking to boost his stock in the U.S. men’s national team depth chart at centerback, and the Atlanta United defender did just that on Sunday, with a standout performance that has propelled him up the list of top American defenders.

Robinson earned SBI Man of the Match honors after helping the USMNT defeat Canada, 1-0, to win Gold Cup Group B.

The 24-year-old was instrumental in helping the Americans post a shutout, stepping up after Walker Zimmerman was forced out due to injury, and as the rest of his teammates began to tire in the hot conditions at Children’s Mercy Park.

Robinson completed 93% of his passes and made five clearances, not giving Cyle Larin or Junior Hoilett a lot of room to operate. He also made eight recoveries and ultimately did not allow the Canadian attacking players to get a lot of time on the ball in the attacking zone.

Robinson’s best effort came in the final stages of the second half when he muscled Tajon Buchanan away from the ball in penalty area, winning the Americans a goal kick and sucking some life out of the Canadian players.

Now with two shutouts out of three matches, the USMNT will try to keep that run going in the knockout rounds of the Gold Cup.

Robinson beat out Shaq Moore, Sebastian Lletget and James Sands for Man of the Match honors.

