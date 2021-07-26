SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Miles Robinson

On a night when the U.S. men’s national team came up against its most physically-gifted offensive opponent, Miles Robinson was up to the task to lead the way.

The Atlanta United defender helped Gregg Berhalter’s side reach the Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals, leading the backline in a strong defensive performance in a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Jamaica to earn SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors for the second straight match.

Robinson helped silence a Jamaica attack known for its aggressiveness and pace. Up against Cory Burke for most of the evening, Robinson was able to keep the Philadelphia Union striker under wraps, while also stepping in to help stop other threats all over the field.

Robinson finished the match with a game-high 11 individual battles won, seven aerial battles won, and five clearances.

Even with some late lineup changes forced by Jamaica, Robinson helped keep the Reggae Boyz frustrated, standing in the way of Junior Flemmings late effort and helping the USMNT grind out the clean sheet win.

What did you think of Robinson’s performance? Who was your pick for Man of the Match?

Share your thoughts below.