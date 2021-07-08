The SBI Show: Episode 308 (Talking USMNT Gold Cup lineup options, Americans Abroad transfers, and more)

With the U.S. men’s national team learning the opponent for its Gold Cup opener on Sunday, Episode 308 of The SBI Show goes into detail regarding the starting lineup options USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter will consider.

Host Ives Galarcep discusses Gianluca Busio’s rapid rise, and his prospects of playing a key role at the Gold Cup, as well as the decision Berhalter will have to make at the striker position.

Episode 308 of The SBI Show also discusses Americans Abroad transfers, including rumored links as well as the recent moves made by Sebastian Soto and Alex Mendez to Portugal.

MLS topics are also discussed, including the recent firing of Chris Armas by Toronto FC, and Charlotte FC’s recent coaching hire.

You can listen to Episode 308 of The SBI Show on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app, and you can also listen to it here.