U.S. Men's National Team SBISoccer.com

The SBI Show: Episode 316 (USMNT-Qatar recap, Gold Cup final preview, and more)

The SBI Show: Episode 316 (USMNT-Qatar recap, Gold Cup final preview, and more)

Featured

The SBI Show: Episode 316 (USMNT-Qatar recap, Gold Cup final preview, and more)

By July 30, 2021 5:41 pm

By |

The U.S. men’s national team has reached the Concacaf Gold Cup final and Episode 316 of The SBI Show breaks down how the Americans got there, and what awaits in Sunday’s final.

Host Ives Galarcep takes a closer look at the USMNT’s Gold Cup semifinal win against Qatar, including the players who stood out and those who struggled, and also looks ahead to Sunday’s final against Mexico.

The U.S. women’s national team’s dramatic Olympic quarterfinal win against the Netherlands is also discussed, as the reigning World Cup champions clear a major hurdle on their way to a potential gold medal.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App, and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 316 here:

, , , , Featured, Podcasts, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More from

More U.S. Men's National Team
Home