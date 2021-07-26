USMNT Player Ratings: Robinson, Hoppe and Acosta shined, Dike and Arriola struggled

The knockout rounds at the Concacaf Gold Cup were always going to be when Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. men’s national team would face their most challenging tests, and on Sunday the Americans passed the first of those tests even though the predictable struggles took place.
Sunday’s 1-0 win against Haiti was a grind, and at times the USMNT was unable to find solutions, but what was clear to see was that this American team showed some heart and resilience to shake off a poor start and eventually take control of the game.
The USMNT defense was once again at the forefront, stifling Jamaica’s attack even as Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake made life difficult for the American attack. All four starting U.S. defenders stepped up with good showings, especially the centerbacks, who were excellent once again.
The American attack endured a frustrating evening, but it did provide a showcase for Matthew Hoppe, who won over even more fans with his relentlessness and creativity.
Who were the top performers for the USMNT on Sunday? Here are the SBI USMNT Player Ratings for Sunday’s win vs. Jamaica:
USMNT Player Ratings vs. Jamaica
MATT TURNER (7)
The goalkeeper made five saves on the day and stayed aggressive to deal with all aerial threats while also being clean with his passing.
SHAQ MOORE (6.5)
Didn’t contribute much to the attack but was solid defensively throughout, winning eight duels to go with five clearances and five recoveries.
JAMES SANDS (7.5)
Another strong showing for Sands, this time as one of two centerbacks in a four-man defense. The shift in formation didn’t limit Sands’ effectiveness, as he still finished with 100 touches and a game-high 78 passes completed. Defensively he won seven of his nine duels and contributed eight recoveries.
MILES ROBINSON (8)
A second straight standout performance for Robinson, who made several crucial defensive plays to thwart Jamaican attacks. He won a whopping 11 of 13 duels and added eight recoveries defensively, while contributing 64 completed passes and 93 touches.
SAM VINES (7)
A solid defensive shift for Vines, who also spent a ton of time getting forward, and while he didn’t deliver any completed crosses, he maintained a consistent attacking presence. Vines completed 51 of 55 passes and added six recoveries on defense.
KELLYN ACOSTA (7.5)
Acosta was everywhere on Sunday, contributing to the attack while also racing back to break up a plethora of Jamaican possessions. He finished with a game-high 13 recoveries and three interceptions while completing 61 passes, including 8 of 10 long passes.
GIANLUCA BUSIO (6.5)
Endured a sloppy and slow start, but eventually found the game in the second half and really blossomed as he played a big part in the USMNT taking control of the match. Busio showed a willingness to fight against a physical Jamaican side, and finished with 10 duels won while also completing 55 of 61 passes.
SEBASTIAN LLETGET (6)
It wasn’t a great night for Lletget offensively, as he did little to create chances and struggled to do anything with corner kicks and set pieces, but where Lletget was productive on Sunday was in his defensive contributions, as the normally attack-minded player delivered eight recoveries while winning eight of 11 duels.
PAUL ARRIOLA (5)
It was a rough night all around for Arriola, who showed rust after missing most of the group stage through injury. He didn’t win a single duel, and completed just 11 passes, though he did register six recoveries.
DARYL DIKE (5)
A painfully quiet night for Dike, who finished with just 19 touches and one shot. His hold-up play was once again lacking, and his defensive work left something to be desired. In his defense, Dike didn’t have much service to work with, but he still needed to do more.
MATTHEW HOPPE (7.5)
The USMNT’s most promising attacking player all night, Hoppe forced Andre Blake into a pair of difficult saves and while he also committed far too many turnovers, Hoppe deserves credit for pressuring Jamaica’s defense when the rest of the American attack was largely quiet. His effort on his game-winning goal was impressive to see, particularly given it came just as he was about to be subbed off.
CRISTIAN ROLDAN (6.5)
Helped give the USMNT attack a boost, providing some sorely-needed service from the right wing. His cross for the assist to Hoppe was perfect and he wound up contributing two key passes on a night when the rest of the attack produced none.
GYASI ZARDES (6.5)
His effort on Hoppe’s winner can’t be ignored, as his work to crash into the penalty area drew the attention of Andre Blake and allowed Hoppe to get in position to score. Zardes’ defensive work also deserves praise, and is a big reason why he should be expected to start against Qatar.
NICHOLAS GIOACCHINI (NA)
Played six minutes.
REGGIE CANNON (NA)
Played six minutes.
I’ve never been so happy to say that my take on a player was wrong. Miles Robinson’s 1v1 and zone marking in this entire tournament has been exceptional. I’ve seen one or two nervy moments with the ball at his feet, but the work he’s done defensively, especially in the box, has been elite. I’m actually a bit surprised we don’t see his name in speculation concerning a move abroad that much. Anyone have any ideas about this?
I think people are being a little bit harsh concerning Dike’s performances. While the US is holding possession quite a bit, they’re not picking out passes when he makes his runs, and (as has been the case with this team under Berhalter) the actual chances generated from forwars play have been very limited, and the replacing strikers (in this case Zardes) who come on for him are often the beneficiaries of much more open play as the players tire and teams press forward more recklessly for a goal. I’m still a bit flabbergasted by Berhalter’s choice to select so few wingers, but Hoppe has played reasonably well there. It’s crazy how young the kid actually is – physically he looks about 5-6 years older and has a bright future for sure. If this team is going to contend against Mexico and potentially win this thing, we need to be way better at set pieces, far more efficient at generating quality chances, and continue to cover well in midfield. Overall, I was generally pleased with the group…although there was a stretch where Acosta and Lletget did nothing BUT give away the ball needlessly. I’d like to see them not do that lol
I did not think Vines was any better than Moore (though Vines was better tactically than he was against Canada).
Also, I think Busio should be rated higher, sure he misplayed a couple passes early on when Jamaica was pressuring hard, but name a player who didn’t outside of Turner and Robinson or Dike who didn’t even touch the ball early on. When things became more settled, Busio actually did very well defensively, but like all of the midfielders he failed to push the attack, preferring to play safe passes more often than not. I would have been happy seeing him take more chances to dribble and make forward passes.
I think you over-rated Acosta defensively while he mostly did not surrender an easy path up the middle for Jamaica and won defensive battles, he was also guilty of some give-aways in bad spots for which a better team would have punished the USA, in other words, he was lucky, or maybe Sands and Robinson were just that good!
